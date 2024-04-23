International Creators Day: SlayyPoint's Gautami Kawale on how YouTube helped her to discover latent skills

International Creators Day celebrated on April 23rd each year, honours individuals who create art, literature, technology, and facets of human endeavor through their creativity. Today, creators are shaping the world around us; these custodians of culture bring their unique insights into our lives in more ways than one.

Gautami Kawale, who was part of YouTube Fanfest 2023 is one of the creators behind the YouTube channel Slayy Point. A simple reaction video about subscribers’ comments mentioning ‘Binod’ unexpectedly went viral in 2020 and became a turning point in Kawale's YouTube journey. The video became a sensation, attracting a massive audience and boosting their subscriber count.

Storyboard18 caught up with Kawale to discuss her chances of transitioning to entrepreneurship, YouTube journey and more.

Do you aspire to transition into entrepreneurship, following the footsteps of many creators who have ventured into business?

Yes, entrepreneurship is something we’re looking forward to. However, we don't aspire to do it like other creators. We wish to approach it like a true business person. We don't aim to merely ride on the coattails of our existing ventures. Instead, we aspire to establish something with enduring sustainability, capable of evolving into a multi-million dollar enterprise.

How do you currently monetize your content, and what strategies have been most effective for you in generating revenue?

Currently, we monetize our content through YouTube adsense and brand partnerships across various platforms. The most effective strategies vary across platforms, but the primary focus remains cultivating an engaged audience. On YouTube, for instance, crafting longer videos proves effective in maintaining audience engagement.

Do you believe that earning through content creation is a sustainable trend, or do you see it as a momentary high in the evolving digital landscape?

I definitely see content creation as a sustainable trend that is here to stay. I believe that the market will self-correct; there might be certain people who are achieving good numbers and not charging well enough and on the other hand there would be people who are not doing good enough but charging heavily. All of it will self-correct. The competition is going to increase and even the brands will get smarter about ROI and how much to spend on a creator. As long as you know how to tap into your audience and make good revenue out of it, things are going to be fabulous for you.

What are your future plans and aspirations in terms of expanding your brand and presence in the digital space?

My future plans to expand will always be about connecting more with my audience through various options like QnA, polls, meet and greets, live streaming, and maybe even a podcast. I believe this is very important for any content creator.

How has YouTube helped her in her growth journey?

YouTube has played a pivotal role in our growth journey. It offered us a platform not only to exhibit our talents but also to uncover latent skills we were unaware of, all on a global scale. Through YouTube, we had the opportunity to engage in various international programs and forge connections with creators who share similar passions. Additionally, it has been the catalyst for our most viral moments across the nation. It has made us mentally very resilient. All our stage fright and anxiety have vanished over years of practice and hard work because video creation always pushes you to innovate and experiment.