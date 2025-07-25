Today in AI | ChatGPT new version launch | Satya Nadella on layoffs amid AI restructure | AI helps identify miscreantsin India

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

OpenAI's GPT-5 reportedly set for August launch

OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, plans to launch its advanced artificial intelligence model, GPT-5, in August, according to a report by The Verge.

This development follows Altman's previous statement about making a free copy of GPT-5 accessible to everyone. He expressed interest in "what it means to give everybody on Earth a free copy of GPT-5, running for them all the time."

Altman also mentioned plans for a GPT-5 rollout on X by July 19. However, he noted the model's current inability to solve highly complex math problems, such as those in the International Math Olympiad (IMO). "We are releasing GPT-5 soon but want to set accurate expectations: this is an experimental model that incorporates new research techniques we will use in future models," he stated. He added, "We think you will love GPT-5, but we don't plan to release a model with IMO gold level of capability for many months."

Visakhapatnam police turn to AI for traffic management, criminal tracking

In a bid to modernize law enforcement and bridge personnel gaps, Visakhapatnam city police are rolling out artificial intelligence (AI)-powered systems to enhance traffic rule enforcement and real-time criminal identification.

Speaking to The Hindu, Police Commissioner Shankabratha Bagchi highlighted that one of the department’s long-standing challenges has been a shortage of manpower, particularly in the traffic wing. AI, he believes, can help bridge that gap and make enforcement more efficient.

The new AI-driven system will be integrated into surveillance infrastructure across key city intersections, traffic signals, and public spaces. It will include features like automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), red light violation detection, helmet and seatbelt checks, and facial recognition for wanted criminals.

Satya Nadella says Microsoft layoffs ‘weighing heavily’ on him amid AI restructuring

Even as Microsoft hit a historic milestone this July — with its stock crossing $500 for the first time — the emotional cost of success in the age of AI is becoming harder to ignore. In a candid memo to employees, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addressed what he called the “weight” of the company’s recent layoffs, acknowledging the impact of job eliminations on both morale and internal trust.

“Before anything else, I want to speak to what’s been weighing heavily on me, and what I know many of you are thinking about: the recent job eliminations,” Nadella wrote.

Donald Trump's "America First" AI push clashes with global tech supply chains

During a recent AI summit in Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump publicly addressed the manufacturing and hiring practices of American technology companies, specifically referencing their operations in India and China. He stated, "Under President Trump, those days are over," in connection with these practices.

These comments were made as the Trump administration introduced its AI Action Plan, a policy initiative designed to strengthen the United States' position in global AI development.

Speaking to an audience of tech executives and investors, Trump expressed concerns regarding what he termed "radical globalism" within Silicon Valley. He indicated that some U.S. tech firms have utilized American freedoms while establishing factories abroad and hiring international workers. "Many of our largest tech companies have reaped the blessings of American freedom while building their factories in China, hiring workers in India, and slashing profits in Ireland," he remarked, adding, "We need US technology companies to be all-in for America."

Sam Altman sounds alarm over AI dependence among teens, calls it 'bad and dangerous'

As generative AI tools like ChatGPT become increasingly embedded in our everyday lives, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is issuing a sobering warning: don’t let AI make your life decisions.

Speaking at a Federal Reserve conference on banking and technology, Altman revealed that a troubling number of teenagers and young adults are turning to ChatGPT not just for homework help or career tips—but for deeply personal guidance.

“ChatGPT knows me, it knows my friends — I’ll just do what it says,” Altman quoted users as saying. “That feels bad and dangerous.”