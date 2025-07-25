Google’s new AI tool turns photos into short videos without editing.

ADVERTISEMENT
Google is giving your old photos a new life, but in motion. Rolling out now in the US, Google has launched a free AI-powered photo-to-video tool that transforms still images into six-second video clips, complete with transitions and music. Powered by its advanced Veo 2 model, the feature lives inside Google Photos and is also being integrated into YouTube Shorts.
"Imagine that perfect selfie from years ago suddenly coming to life with subtle movements, or a photo of your parent as a child smiling back at you," Google said in a statement announcing the rollout.
Users can select photos from their existing gallery and apply creative prompts like “Subtle movements” or “I’m feeling lucky” to animate them — all in just a few taps. The resulting clips mimic today’s snackable video format that dominates platforms like Shorts, Reels and TikTok.
This move builds on Google’s growing portfolio of AI tools for consumers, following the July updates to Gemini that showcased Veo’s generative video capabilities.
Remix Your Pics with Imagen Alongside the photo-to-video feature, Google is introducing Remix — a new tool powered by its Imagen AI engine that restyles any image in your gallery into a fresh, stylized version in seconds. Whether it’s for nostalgia or novelty, Remix offers quick, creative transformations tailored for social sharing.
All AI-modified images will carry Google’s SynthID watermark, ensuring transparency in content creation.
Both features are gradually rolling out to Android and iOS users in the US and will be widely available over the next few weeks.