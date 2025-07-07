What is Truth Social? Donald Trump’s controversial platform explained

Truth Social has been noticed a lot by internet and social media user, especially with Donald Trump being vocal on the platform. So, what is Truth Social? Stylised as TRUTH, it is a free-speech social media platform launched by U.S. President Donald Trump via Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). First appearing in the Apple App Store in early 2022, it was created after Trump was banned from major platforms.

Its layout strongly resembles X (formetly Twitter) and users can post “Truths,” repost (“Re-Truth”), follow others, and engage in direct messaging, much like a lot of its competitive social media platforms.

Promoted as a “big tent” platform for unrestricted political expression, Truth Social positioned itself as an alternative to mainstream platforms accused of censorship. Although banned temporarily by Google Play for violent or extremist content, it was reinstated after content moderation was ramped up.

How is TRUTH different? The user base primarily consists of Trump supporters, conservatives, and commentators. Despite claiming openness, research shows that it often functions as an ideological echo chamber, with liberal views frequently shadow-banned or removed. Initially, the platform banned content that disparaged itself—but that rule was removed in late 2022. It still prohibits explicit sexual content and violent threats.

President Trump posts prolifically, much more often than other platforms during comparable periods of his presidency—using the platform as a personal broadcast channel.

Legal experts have cited Trump’s posts on Truth Social in court cases, such as when Harvard lawyers pointed to his platform comments concerning policy and funding.

After going public via a SPAC in March 2024, the company saw a sharp stock surge followed by extreme declines. Though tied to Trump’s persona and functioning as a "meme stock," the platform has little revenue and made losses in millions. Studies have flagged it as a hub of conspiracy theories and misinformation, with reports citing hundreds of posts related to QAnon, election fraud allegations, and anti-Democratic narratives.

Critics have argues that Truth Social is less a free-speech haven and more a curated echo chamber. Reports have described it as a “space for loneliness, money and conspiracy” amid underwhelming engagement beyond Trump’s core base. Its moderation practices raise concerns about selective censorship, undermining its original mission of open discourse .