With UAE offering Golden Visa for Indians, here are celebs who own a home in Dubai

Here’s a look at some famous Indian personalities who have made Dubai their glamorous second home.

By  Storyboard18Jul 7, 2025 5:59 PM
Dubai has long been a playground for the rich and famous, and Indian celebrities are no exception. Drawn by its luxury lifestyle, tax benefits, and world-class infrastructure, many stars from Bollywood and sports arena have invested in homes or built businesses there. From sleek Palm Jumeirah villas to high-rise Burj Khalifa apartments, here’s a look at some famous Indian personalities who have made Dubai their glamorous second home.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan also known as the ‘King Khan’ has a luxurious home 'Mannat' in Mumbai, and an opulent 'Jannat' in Dubai. He was gifted ₹100 crore magnificent villa in Palm Jumeirah by a Dubai-based developer, Nakheel. The has a private beach and a touch of extravagant modern technology.

Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Oberoi has is not just an actor but is also a Dubai-based entrepreneur in real estate. He relocated post‑COVID, building an empire worth hundreds of crores in luxury developments and realty under BNW Real Estate Developments

Sania Mirza

The tennis champ owns a lavish Greek-style villa on Palm Jumeirah, complete with a private pool and lavish décor.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood’s power couple have a villa in Sanctuary Falls at Jumeirah Golf Estates, a serene, upscale neighbourhood that shows their life of luxury living.

Shilpa Shetty

Former owner of a Burj Khalifa apartment gifted by her husband, Raj Kundra, Shetty now owns a sprawling villa on Palm Jumeirah.

Salman Khan & Sohail Khan

Salman reportedly owns a luxury apartment at The Address Downtown. His brother Sohail owns multiple apartments in Burj Khalifa’s top floors.


First Published on Jul 7, 2025 5:39 PM

