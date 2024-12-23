TRAI unveils upgraded website with new features; aims to enhance accessibility, public engagement

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has launched an upgraded version of its website, to broaden its reach and improve communication with a wider audience. As per TRAI, the new website introduces a host of innovative features aimed at making regulatory information more accessible to the public, stakeholders, researchers and international audiences due to the growing importance of social media and digital platforms.

The revamped website offers a wealth of information related to telecom and broadcasting regulations, policies, laws, statistics and industry trends in India. These resources are now easier to navigate and can be accessed by a broad spectrum of users, from policymakers to academics to everyday consumers.

Key features of the new website include a new dashboard for telecom & broadcasting sector, data download for research, grid view feature, social media sharing across platforms like Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, WhatsApp, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), online registration for subscriptions to latest updates, releases and newsletters, new blog and commenting facility, event updates, compliance with accessibility standards, tenders and notices, consolidated regulations.

To further enhance user experience, the website has also introduced TARA (Telecom Authority Responsive Advisor), an AI-powered chatbot designed to assist with interactive searches and provide answers to frequently asked questions.

The website has been hosted on the NIC Cloud for enhanced security and reliability. TRAI has also confirmed that the old website will remain operational for the next three months, running concurrently with the new platform to ensure a smooth transition for users.