UK enforces age checks on porn sites as new online safety law kicks in

The United Kingdom's new age verification law for pornography websites officially took effect on Friday, requiring platforms to confirm users are over 18 before granting access, according to media reports.

The move comes under the broader Online Safety Act, a landmark legislation aimed at shielding minors from harmful online content.

According to the BBC, around 6,000 pornographic sites have committed to complying with the age-check mandate. However, compliance remains uneven - at least one major platform was reportedly still allowing unrestricted access on Friday morning.

The law's reach extends beyond adult content. It mandates that online platforms take stronger action to prevent children from viewing harmful material, prompting platforms like Reddit, Bluesky, X, and Grindr to begin age verification processes as well. These checks range from selfies to government-issued ID uploads, depending on the platform.

While the regulation marks a strong stance on digital child safety, it has ignited fierce debate over user privacy and data security.

According to reports, civil liberties organizations such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation have voiced concern that such rules could erode online anonymity and create new data vulnerability risks.

Such concerns are not unfounded. In a recent breach involving the dating safety app Tea, hackers reportedly accessed sensitive selfies and IDs users had submitted for verification - raising alarms about the potential misuse of similar data under the UK's new regime.

As per reports, experts believe the UK's move could set a global precedent. As Wired notes, these child protection measures might become templates for other nations aiming to tighten online safety laws, particularly around age-restricted content.