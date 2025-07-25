Why did the govt block OTTs like Ullu, ALTT, Big Shots, Desiflix, Mojflix? Details here

The Government of India has blocked 25 OTT platforms, including well-known names such as ULLU, ALTT, Big Shots, Desiflix and Mojflix, citing the broadcast of obscene, vulgar and pornographic content. The move, carried out by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) on July 23, follows months of warnings, advisories, and growing public outrage over the nature of content on these platforms.

The MIB’s decision was taken in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), MeitY, Department of Legal Affairs (DoLA) and industry bodies like FICCI and CII, along with input from experts in women and child rights.

Based on these inputs, the government invoked the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, to issue notifications to intermediaries, directing them to disable access to 26 websites and 14 mobile apps across Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Reportedly, 9 of them are on Google Play Store while the remaining 5 is on Apple App Store.

What prompted the Ban?

The OTT platforms were found to be consistently streaming content that included sexual innuendos, extended nudity and sexually explicit scenes, often without any narrative, message or social context. In many cases, the platforms depicted sexual relationships in highly inappropriate contexts, including between family members, thereby crossing clear legal and moral boundaries.

Authorities found the content to be in violation of Section 67 and 67A of the IT Act, Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had flagged ULLU and ALTT as early as July–August 2024, based on multiple public grievances. Despite this, most of the platforms continued to stream problematic content.

Reportedly, ULLU took down its controversial series ‘House Arrest’ in May 2025 after direct intervention by the Ministry. Earlier, in February 2025, the MIB had issued an advisory urging OTT platforms to comply with the Code of Ethics laid out in the IT Rules and existing laws around obscenity. Further communications were sent in September 2024, but the platforms failed to act.

Full List of Blocked Platforms