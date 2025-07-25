            
Yakten: India’s first digital nomad village inaugurated in Sikkim

The project under the ‘Nomad Sikkim’ initiative aims to transform strategic locations in the Himalayan State into year-round hubs for digital professionals.

Yakten, nestled in the alpine hills of East Sikkim, blends serene Himalayan views with digital-age connectivity. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

Sikkim has declared Yakten village in Pakyong district as the country’s first digital nomad village.

This marks a step towards creating a sustainable, community-driven destination for digital nomads from across the country and the world.

The Nomad Sikkim is a joint initiative of the Pakyong district administration and Sarvahitey NGO to develop a digital nomad hub for working professionals. It is designed for professionals seeking a balance between remote work and a peaceful lifestyle.

The village is equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi networks to ensure reliable connectivity, while also promoting eco-friendly practices and fostering a sustainable remote work environment. This initiative has already begun hosting its first digital nomads, offering them a unique opportunity to work remotely and peacefully.

This model not only provides a refreshing work environment but also supports local livelihoods in Sikkim.

The initiative is said to be fuelled by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang’s concern over the lack of steady income for homestay operators during the off-season, which may stretch for six months from April-May.

The district authorities have installed two internet lines and ensured village-wide Wi-Fi connectivity, apart from providing inverters to maintain uninterrupted electricity. Additionally, a long-term solution to address water scarcity in the village about 32 km from the State’s capital, Gangtok, has been planned under the Jal Jeevan Mission.


