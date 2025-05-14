TRAI releases draft manual for rating properties based on digital connectivity

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released the draft manual for assessment of rating of properties for digital connectivity under the "Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024". The rating manual, released on May 13, 2025, will enable adoption of uniform assessment methodology by the Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs) for rating of properties. It will also provide a standard reference for the Property Managers (PMs) for creation of Digital Connectivity Infrastructure (DCI) in their properties.

This move is part of the broader “Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024,” notified on October 24, 2024.

The new rating framework aims to bring uniformity and transparency in evaluating the digital readiness of residential and commercial buildings. The system is expected to benefit property buyers, tenants, and investors by offering a standardized score on the quality of in-building connectivity — including aspects like fiber readiness, mobile network availability, in-building signal solutions, Wi-Fi infrastructure, and service performance.

"Digital connectivity is vital to the way we live and work. The exponential growth in digitalization during the last decade has revolutionised the world, impacting everything, from the economy, innovation, science, and education, to health, sustainability, governance, and lifestyle. Digital technologies are fundamentally changing business models, institutions, and society as a whole. As per reports, maximum data consumption happens inside buildings, and therefore, in buildings, digital connectivity has become crucial, especially for 4G and SG networks, which use high frequency bands for delivering high-speed data rates, but they get attenuated due to to walls and building materials," the Authority said.

In a major step to address issues of digital connectivity inside buildings, the Authority submitted recommendations to the government on February 20, 2023.

A property with better ratings shall attract more users, buyers, or investors and thereby add value to the properties. The draft rating manual provides a methodology to assess the digital connectivity of properties and areas across various categories.

"Properties shall be evaluated based on defined parameters in the regulation such as fiber readiness, mobile network availability, in-building solutions and Wi-Fi infrastructure, service performance etc," the Authority added.

The manual provides detailed guidance for Digital Connectivity Rating Agencies (DCRAs), Property Managers (PMs), and Service Providers on how to assess and rate properties under defined criteria. This ecosystem is expected to encourage the co-creation of digital connectivity infrastructure as an integral part of real estate development.