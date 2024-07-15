YouTube introduces new tools for Shorts

Last year, YouTube launched tools to help turn regular videos into Shorts. The Google-owned video platform will soon launch Auto layout on Android, which automatically tracks the main subject in videos as users turn it into a Short. That means when you’re remixing long form videos into Shorts, the Auto layout tool will automatically and dynamically pan, zoom, and crop.

YouTube is also going to introduce Text to Speech, so creators can have more ways to have text on Shorts narrated or spoken out loud. After you record a Short, add your text and tap the “Add voice” icon in the top left where you can find four voices to choose from.

Also, creators can now include an “Add yours” sticker to their Shorts to inspire audiences with their own related content. YouTube will roll this out gradually over the next few weeks.

For Minecraft’s 15th anniversary, YouTube has two new effects in Shorts that it has recently launched. Minecraft Spring transports you right into the world of Minecraft, and Minecraft Rush is a new mini game you can play right in the Shorts player.

YouTube said that soon, creators will be able to add auto-generated captions directly on their content to make Shorts more engaging, accessible, and helpful for people watching on mute.

The platform has also rolled out a handful of remixing tools already, and it most recently launched the option to remix a remix.

AI updates

YouTube quietly updated its privacy policy recently. This policy now allows users to request the removal of AI-generated content. According to the new policy on privacy violations, users can flag videos that use AI to create or modify content resembling the user in appearance or voice.

YouTube's updated policy treats this issue as a breach of privacy rather than misleading content. There are exceptions for minors, individuals without computer access, or deceased persons. Upon receiving a complaint, YouTube will give the alleged violator 48 hours to take action. If the content is removed within this timeframe, the case will be closed. YouTube will review the complaint if the creator fails to take any action.