Indian gaming industry applauds PM Modi’s vision of global gaming capital

During the Parliament Budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the rapid growth of India's gaming industry, emphasizing that the country has the potential to become the capital of gaming in the world. His remarks were welcomed by the gaming sector, which sees the government's support as a boost to India’s burgeoning gaming ecosystem.

According to the India Games Market Reports Series from Niko Partners, the video gaming industry in India is expected to grow by 13.6% in 2024, with revenues projected to reach $943 million. By 2025, the market is forecasted to surpass the $1 billion mark and is expected to hit $1.4 billion by 2028, growing at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%.

Sridhar Muppidi, Chairperson of the Game Developers Association of India, expressed his excitement at the government's continued support. "We are excited by the continued support of the Government of India and our Prime Minister’s vision to make India a global hub for game development," Muppidi said. "With this momentum, India can be among the top three countries in gaming IP and industry growth within the next 10 years. To achieve this, we must continue investing in grassroots talent development, creating incentives for international developers to set up in India, and reforming taxation on game marketing to level the playing field."

Prime Minister Modi’s Independence Day speech last year also resonated with game developers across the country. Modi spoke about India’s vast potential in gaming, noting, “I am seeing a big market that has come up in the field of gaming, but even today, the gaming world has a big foreign impact in terms of producing the games and earning revenues. India has a big heritage in the area and we can bring lots of new talent to the world of gaming.”

Roby John, CEO & Co-Founder of SuperGaming, echoed the sentiment, calling Modi’s vision a strong endorsement of India’s gaming potential. "His recognition reinforces the idea that India should not only be a consumer of games but also a leading producer," John said. "As India’s gaming ecosystem continues to grow, we look forward to further support in terms of policies, infrastructure, and investments that can help Indian game developers build for the world."

Chandrahas Panigrahi, Co-founder of Lets Game Now, emphasized the shift from consumer to creator. "Now is the time to become a creator. Prime Minister Modi’s vision is a wake-up call for policymakers and industry leaders to actively support game development, not just esports," Panigrahi stated. "We must prioritize original content over dependency on international titles and shape a uniquely Indian gaming identity on the world stage."

Prime Minister in April last year met India's top gamers and gaming content creators. He was seen interacting with gamers and shared how gaming industry is taking centre stage. He tried VR-based games, mobile game as well as PC/console games.

Ashish Srivastava, Co-Founder and COO of Glazer Games, also voiced strong support for the Prime Minister’s vision. “India possesses all the ingredients necessary to become a leader in game development and design,” Srivastava said. “With growing talent, digital infrastructure, and the demand for local content, India is well-positioned to lead the global gaming industry.”

Rushindra Sinha, Co-founder and CEO of Global Esports, spoke about the growing recognition of video games as a mainstream form of entertainment. “It’s great that video games are finally being recognized and given some sort of mainstream media attention,” Sinha said. “We truly believe it is the next frontier of entertainment. We will have to wait and see how government recognition impacts the homegrown ecosystem, but these are the early days of a massive wave of entertainment. Video games will leave behind all other forms of entertainment in the near future, and I’m glad our Prime Minister sees that too!”