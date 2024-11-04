IPL 2025 mega auction set for Riyadh amid scheduling challenges

The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction is expected to unfold on November 24 and 25 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to officially confirm the auction's location or dates, sources close to the matter indicate that final arrangements are being made, with an announcement expected soon.

However, complications have arisen as the action coincides with India's first Test match against Australia in Perth, scheduled for November 22 to 26.

Disney Star, the broadcaster for both the IPL and the India-Australia Test series, is keen to prevent a direct overlap between the two significant events. Fortunately, due to the time difference with Australia, if the auction is held in the afternoon (IST), it is likely to avoid clashes with match broadcasts.

As several franchises have already declared their player retentions, the spotlight will undoubtedly shine on five star players who are expected to ignite intense bidding wars.

Teams are strategizing to secure top talent within their budgets, with Rishabh Pant’s explosive wicketkeeping-batsman role, Shreyas Iyer’s dynamic leadership potential, and KL Rahul’s batting consistency being particularly attractive in the high-stakes IPL environment.

Reports suggest that BCCI officials have already conducted preliminary visits to Saudi Arabia to assess potential venues for the auction.

A second delegation is set to travel to the Gulf nation on Monday to finalize the details. While Jeddah was initially under consideration, Riyadh has emerged as the most likely host city for the two-day auction.

Other international locations such as Dubai, Singapore, and even Vienna were explored, but Saudi Arabia seems to have been chosen as the preferred venue.

Given this move outside of India, IPL franchises are urging the BCCI to confirm the venue and dates as soon as possible to allow adequate time for travel and logistical arrangements.

With a retention deadline of October 31 already passed, teams are now focusing on finalizing their player lists ahead of the much-anticipated auction.