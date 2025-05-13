IPL 2025 to resume from May 17: BCCI confirms new schedule across 6 cities

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, setting May 17 as the restart date for the remaining 17 matches of the tournament.

The games will be played across key six cities: Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.

The league was abruptly suspended last week amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The turning point came during the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match on May 8 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, which was called off midway due to security concerns in nearby regions. Spectators were evacuated immediately, and players and staff were safely transported to Delhi the next day via a special Vande Bharat train.

In a statement issued late Monday evening, the BCCI said, "After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season."

The revised schedule includes two double-headers on consecutive Sundays, adding extra excitement for fans as the tournament races towards its grand finale on June 3, 2025. Venue details for the playoff stage will be revealed soon, BCCI added.

The board also took a moment to acknowledge the country's armed forced stating, "The BCCI takes this opportunity to once again salute the bravery and resilience of India's armed forces, whose efforts have enabled the safe return of cricket."