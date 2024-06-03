More than 75 games are now available to play directly on YouTube

A limited number of users in select markets have been testing a new feature called Playables on YouTube. Playables is a collection of free games users can play directly on the Google-owned platform. YouTube said that users will soon start to see Playables on the YouTube app. YouTube began its foray into gaming in 2023, offering Playables to YouTube Premium subscribers and marking YouTube's push into gaming.

Playables can be accessed through to the main YouTube Home page, either on desktop or the iOS and Android app, from the Explore menu. Users can then choose from over 75 games. Users can even share the game with friends by tapping the three-dot more menu.

"Playables are a fun, interactive way to experience YouTube — with lightweight, entertaining games like Angry Birds Showdown, Words of Wonders, Cut the Rope, Tomb of the Mask, and Trivia Crack and so many more that you can play right now," YouTube said.