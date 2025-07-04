From Scandal to Second Chance! Moonlighting engineer Soham Parekh breaks silence, joins AI startup

Soham Parekh, the Indian engineer at the center of Silicon Valley’s most talked-about moonlighting controversy, has finally spoken out, acknowledging his mistakes but also opening up about the personal struggles that led him down the path of working multiple jobs at once.

As reported by The Backslash Podcast Network (TBPN), Parekh addressed the allegations that he held roles at several startups simultaneously, including Y Combinator-backed firms, accusations that drew ire across the tech ecosystem. “It’s true,” Parekh admitted in the conversation. “I’m not proud of what I’ve done. But I wasn’t trying to scam anyone, I was trying to survive.”

The story first broke when Mixpanel and Playground AI co-founder Suhail Doshi publicly called out Parekh on social media, accusing him of deceiving multiple companies by holding down 3–4 jobs at once. In the days that followed, more founders came forward with similar accounts—detailing how Parekh was hired, only to be let go after suspicions of dual employment surfaced.

While the majority of the backlash centered around ethics, a growing segment of the tech community began to question whether poor hiring diligence and startup hustle culture were equally to blame.

Parekh, who moved from Mumbai to the U.S. in 2020, framed his actions within the context of financial strain. “No one wants to work 140 hours a week,” he said. “But I needed to. I always took lower cash and higher equity. I just wanted to build cool stuff.” He also refuted viral allegations that he had outsourced his coding responsibilities to junior developers. “That part is completely false,” he said. “I wrote every inch of code.”