40% of couples spend over 7.5 Lakhs on wedding venues: Report

WeddingWire India, a subsidiary of The Knot Worldwide, has released its latest annual survey report based on the responses of over 2,100 couples from across the country. The average age of couples getting married is 30 years. A significant shift has been noted in generational preferences, with 62% of couples now belonging to Gen Z, an increase of 49% compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, Millennials make up 30% of couples getting married, although this demographic has seen a decrease of 54% compared to last year. Despite this shift, Millennials still represent a large portion of the wedding market, contributing to 1 in 3 weddings in the past year.

Wedding Venue Costs

Wedding venue costs have risen significantly, with the average cost of a wedding venue now around 6 lakhs. 40% of couples allocate about 7.5 lakhs for their venue, while 31% are willing to spend more than 10 lakhs. This indicates a growing focus on venue selection, highlighting its importance in creating the ideal atmosphere for weddings.

Engagement Trends

February is the most popular month for engagements, closely followed by December. Additionally, family and friends remain involved in proposal moments, with 16% of couples reporting that their loved ones were present during their engagement.

Wedding Planning Priorities

While cost remains an important consideration for 53% of couples, it is no longer the top priority. Instead, couples are increasingly prioritizing food, drink, and guest experience. This shift indicates a growing demand for high-quality catering, entertainment, and memorable guest experiences, as couples focus on the overall enjoyment of their guests over strict budget considerations.

Financial Insights: Wedding Expenses

On average, couples spend about 21% of their annual household income on their wedding, indicating the significant financial commitment many couples are willing to make for their special day. This shows how crucial the wedding experience is for couples, who are investing heavily to make the day memorable.

Digital Trends in Wedding Communication

Digital communication has become an integral part of wedding planning, with 79% of couples using platforms like WhatsApp to share wedding details with family and friends. Wedding websites are also increasingly popular as a tool for managing wedding communication, reflecting the ongoing digitalization of the wedding planning process in India.

Snigdha Johar, Consumer Marketing Manager, at WeddingWire India, shared, “Weddings are no longer just about tradition—they are becoming personalized, unforgettable experiences. Couples are putting a fresh twist on their special day by creating unique moments that reflect their individuality. Through our survey, we’re excited to keep our community and vendors in the loop with the latest trends, ensuring they stay ahead of the game and continue to offer what couples truly want."

Wedding Trends & Extended Celebrations