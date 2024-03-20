41 percent Indians consider incentives or discounts for making sustainable choices: Agoda

According to a survey conducted by digital travel platform Agoda, 87 percent of Indian travelers care about more sustainable travel. Respondents highlighted that financial incentives, the availability of sustainable travel packages and clearer guidance on sustainable travel practices could encourage them to make more sustainable choices on their next trip.

Over ten thousand respondents were polled on Agoda’s platform, from ten markets across Asia. Almost eight in 10 travelers stating their willingness to make more sustainable travel choices: with 18 percent of respondents indicating that they would always make every effort to ensure they travel more sustainably. Still 22 percent of travelers rarely consider sustainability in their travel decisions – with Japan’s travelers least concerned (45 percent) versus only eight percent of travelers from the Philippines.

Financial incentives could play a key factor in making more sustainable choices.

Agoda’s Eco Deals Survey also asked respondents for the key factors that could help encourage them to make more sustainable travel choices. In all markets, financial incentives came out on top, with an average of 45 percent of respondents highlighting incentives like discounts as the key factor. This sentiment was particularly strong in Singapore (58 percent), Taiwan (54 percent) and Indonesia (47 percent). Forty one percent of Indian travelers opted for incentives or discounts as a core driver.

The availability of sustainable travel packages ranked second, with offerings ranging from guided conservation hikes to supporting local initiatives of more interest to travelers from the Philippines (28 percent), Vietnam (24 percent) and Thailand (23 percent). Clear guidelines on sustainable travel practices (#3), education and awareness on environmental impact (#4), and relevant sustainability policies from the local government (#5) completed the top five.

Enric Casals, associate vice president at Agoda, said, “The message is loud and clear: Travelers want to make more sustainable choices. Agoda’s Eco Deals Program offers travelers a range of great value deals on selected properties, and for every booking, Agoda donates one US dollar to local conservation projects of World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF). With a total donation target of up to one million US dollars, we are helping travelers to see the world for less, and do their part to give back to the destinations they care about.”

When asked which sustainable travel practices travelers from India prioritize on their trips, supporting local communities and conservation projects came out on top with 29 percent of the respondents choosing this practice. The sentiment was the same across Asia, with over a quarter (26 percent) of the respondents on average choosing this option.