Jio and Airtel sustain broadband supremacy amid modest industry growth: TRAI

India’s telecom industry registered modest growth across most key indicators in March 2025, driven by a steady rise in mobile and broadband subscriptions, robust rural expansion, and an increase in mobile number portability (MNP) activity.

According to the latest data released by TRAI, Reliance Jio (476.58M) is the top broadband service provider, followed by Bharti Airtel (289.31M), Vodafone Idea (126.41M), BSNL (34.57M) and Atria Convergence Technologies (2.29M).

Reliance Jio and Airtel remained the top broadband players, both in wired and wireless categories. Wireless broadband continued to lead, accounting for 99.98% of total wireless broadband subscriptions.

The data also shows that India’s 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) user base increased from 6.27 million to 6.77 million during March. Urban areas accounted for 62.97% of total 5G FWA subscriptions, with the remaining 37.03% coming from rural regions, indicating promising traction even outside metro cities. Meanwhile, Machine-to-Machine (M2M) mobile connections rose to 66.54 million, up from 64.71 million in February.

Bharti Airtel led the segment with 34.82 million M2M connections, capturing a 52.32% share, followed by Vodafone Idea (24.39%), Reliance Jio (18.25%) and BSNL (5.04%).

Private players dominate mobile market!

As of March 31, 2025, private access service providers Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea continued to dominate the mobile landscape, holding a collective market share of 92.04%. While public sector units BSNL and MTNL were left with just 7.96% of the market.

Regionally, all service areas showed mobile subscriber growth in March, except Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Kolkata.