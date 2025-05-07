PVR INOX brings back Piku, Hum Tum and Dhadkan for big-screen revival

PVR INOX is bringing back a curated selection of iconic films. The re-release slate opens on May 9 with Shoojit Sircar’s Piku.

Sharing the same date is There Will Be Blood, Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2007 classic, featuring Daniel Day-Lewis in a powerful role that earned him an Academy Award. The film’s exploration of ambition, greed, and moral decay has left a lasting impact on audiences and critics alike.

On May 16, PVR INOX will re-release Hum Tum, a romantic comedy that has continued to charm audiences nearly two decades after its initial run, starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.

"At PVR INOX, our goal is to bring back movies that have high repeat value—timeless classics that have shaped memories, defined generations, and continue to resonate with the fans and new viewers alike. Our strategy also focuses on reintroducing titles that may not have received their due upon initial release but have since gained recognition and popularity as audiences discovered them across various platforms," said Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, PVR INOX Limited.

Rounding out the month on May 23 is Dhadkan, a 2000 film that became synonymous with emotional drama and chart-topping music. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, and Suniel Shetty, the film delves into themes of love, sacrifice, and second chances.