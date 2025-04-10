53% Indian travellers lose money, with nearly 1 in 5 losing over Rs 40,000: Report

McAfee released the findings of its ‘India Safer Summer Travel Research’ revealing how Indian holidaymakers are not only cutting back on spending but struggling to spot scams, creating a perfect storm for cybercrooks. As Indians hunt for bargains ahead of their summer holidays, many struggle to tell real from fake – whether it’s a deal, a booking or a travel confirmation – leaving them vulnerable to increasingly sophisticated scammers looking to cash in.

The findings reveal that while 86% of Indians research common travel scams before booking, nearly half (47%) have fallen victim. The allure of bargain deals on airfare, accommodation, and cheap excursions often entices travelers to fake payment sites and invalid bookings. These scams have a significant impact, as over half (53%) of Indian travelers who experienced them lost money, with nearly 1 in 5 losing over ₹40,000. Younger holidaymakers aged 25-34 are the most at risk, with 31% clicking on malicious confirmation links and 25% deceived by manipulated travel photos.

Sport Enthusiasts vs Scammers

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season captivates fans nationwide, a surge in ticket bookings and holiday plans reflects the eagerness to experience live matches firsthand. This enthusiasm is particularly seen among 25-34-year-olds, who dominate attendance at such sporting events with a 57% participation rate, closely followed by 35-44-year-olds at 56%.

82% of people express concern about ticket scams and other online scams related to major sporting events, domestic and international. Of those, 60% of them plan to exercise extra caution when making online purchases, while 23% remain unsure about how to effectively avoid these scams.

Sunburns or Cyber Threats

As the wanderlust of Indian travelers grows, more than 1 in 2 Indians (51%) report they or someone they know has fallen victim to a travel scam while on holiday.

21% provided a deposit on rental/accommodation that turned out not to exist upon arrival, where they were not listed as registered. 18% provided a deposit for an event or excursion, and the provider never showed up. 18% provided a deposit or prepaid for an excursion, and it was nothing like what was marketed 12% had their passport or ID stolen, which led to identity theft. 11% had their bank account information compromised. 10% had a boarding pass QR code stolen. 9% had their passport or ID stolen while on vacation.

Amidst the excitement of travel planning, many Indians are actively seeking out deals, on accommodation (46%), airfare (39%) and excursions (40%). People's eagerness to secure the best prices online may make them more susceptible to travel scams. Among the most common scams while booking travel:

22% clicked on a confirmation link from an unknown source that turned out to be a scam and/or malicious. 19% provided their credit card/bank card details on a fake site, which was then used for fraudulent payments. 18% encountered manipulated photos of their holiday destination. 16% were tricked into booking accommodation or trips that didn’t exist. 10% spoke with someone to plan their trip who didn’t exist.