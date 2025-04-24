Beyond IITs and IIMs: The rise of alternative talent in India's startup scene

Beyond the hallowed halls of premier institutions, Indian startups are redefining the talent playbook by prioritizing intellectual curiosity, emotional intelligence, and potential over traditional pedigree. For instance, co-founder of wearable electronics startup Boult, Varun Gupta, revealed that among the 10-highest paid employees in the company do not have best resumes, top-notch skills or degrees from the premier institutes like IITs or IIMs.

Gupta stated that Boult applies a three-part formula to identify top performers: 'IQ (those who can figure things out), EQ (those who can lead without a title), and Hunger (those who treat the company as their own)'.

"In the real world, no one cares about what you know or how long you have worked," Gupta mentioned on social media. "It’s all about how fast you think, how well you execute, and how hungry you are to win".

Last month, Ankit Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Unstop, hired salesman who had assisted him in buying a printer. Aggarwal said that Sandeep's hiring was based on one factor: showcasing his skills and creating impact.

Aggarwal had assigned Sandeep to develop an app as a test, which he successfully created, securing a job.

"For us, formal applications aren't always necessary," Aggarwal said. "What’s more important is your attitude and inclination towards learning and creating an impact in the long run".

Lab-grown diamond startup Jewelbox's co-founder, Vidita Kochar, said she looks for "decent smartness" in employees who can think logically. "We're not fixated on the idea that people need to have impressive degrees or background," Kochar said.

India’s startup ecosystem is disrupting not just markets but also traditional hiring practices and team-building approaches.

According to Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO, TeamLease Edtech, recruiters are intentionally seeking candidates who demonstrate entrepreneurial thinking and a willingness to "own outcomes."

'Beyond degrees'

According to a study by specialist staffing firm, Xpheno, 61% of employees of over 110,000 white-collar professionals working at 115 Indian-born unicorns hold degrees from non-premier institutions. In contrast, 29% of employees at high-value startups hold one or more qualifications from premium tech or business schools.

Notably, the proportion of pedigreed qualifications is lowest at the entry level, with only 22% of those with 1- 3 years of experience holding a qualification from a premier tech or business institute. The number rises gradually with experience, peaking at 34% in the 9 to 12 years experience bracket, before dropping marginally at higher experience levels.

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has adopted a different strategy altogether when it comes to hiring employees. The software technology firm has started its Zoho Schools of Learning, through which it recruits students directly after high school and pays a stipend of Rs 10,000 during their training period. Zoho has claimed that 10% of its workforce does not have a college degree.

Rooj said that founders are embracing non-traditional recruitment models that prioritize real-world problem-solving (IQ), emotional intelligence and team dynamics (EQ), and entrepreneurial thinking. He said that assessments focus on how quickly candidates can identify and solve unique challenges, and startups look for individuals who can lead, collaborate, and influence regardless of title. Additionally, many recruiters intentionally choose candidates who demonstrate a willingness to "own outcomes," showcasing a shift towards more result-driven approaches.

Arindam Mukherjee, co-founder and CEO of NextLeap, recounted a conversation with a fellow founder about recruitment. They had hired a candidate for a Product Manager role who held a degree from a Tier 2 college, and the impressive aspect was her persistence throughout the interview process.

While prominent startups still prefer candidates from prestigious institutes for mid-to-senior level roles, this trend is evolving. With the increased democratization of knowledge, many are recognizing that talent can emerge from diverse backgrounds, and there is a greater focus on skill.

"For junior-level roles, skills-based hiring is more prevalent with a greater focus on potential and adaptability. At the mid to senior levels, there is greater focus on elements like the ability to work collaboratively with others, the ability to deal with ambiguity & build resilience in teams, the ability to navigate a networked world and digital mindset," Sankalp Mohanty, Partner, Deloitte India.

According to Xpheno, 28% of employees hold a UG qualification from a premier institution. A 72% majority are bachelor's degree holders from non-premier institutions. More than one-third (34%) of employees holding a Master's degree are from a premier institution. A 64% majority are master's degree holders from non-premier institutions. Despite the relatively higher ratio of pedigreed institution qualifications, the majority of PG qualifications even at the senior talent level (60%) are from non-premier institutions.

Unstop's Aggarwal said, "Many individuals build strong skillsets through self-learning, internships, bootcamps, or real-world experience. A formal degree may not always capture their potential or capabilities. Some of the most talented students may not have the right means and guidance to find their way to top colleges and universities. But when given the opportunity, they have the hunger and resilience to grow and make an impact".

According to the experts from staffing firms, the future of hiring in India is firmly rooted in capability, not credentials. As AI and automation transform workplaces, traditional degrees will become just one of many indicators of employability.