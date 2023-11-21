69 percent Gen Zers think dating standards need refreshing to fit a more modern and diverse society

Tinder has announce dthe global rollout of a new suite of profile and discovery features designed to enhance and reflect the way the new generation of daters connect. Tinder’s recent Future of Dating Report highlighted a desire amongst young singles to reset how they date online. In fact, 69 percent of participating Gen Zers agree that dating standards need refreshing to fit a more modern and diverse society – and that they’re just the generation to do it.

“At Tinder, we understand that connecting today is about authenticity, depth, and the desire for connections that go beyond the surface. This suite of features is the response to this evolving need. We know the new generation of daters prioritizes value-based qualities such as respect (78 percent) and open-mindedness (61 percent) over looks (56 percent). They care about authentic connections formed through shared interests and common causes and have no time for the 'game-playing' of previous generations. They want to portray their true authentic selves and expect the same in return. With these new profile and discovery features, it’s never been that easy and fun to share what makes you unique” explains Mark Van Ryswyk, chief product officer at Tinder.

Nearer to home, 71 percent of Gen Zs across India said it’s very important that they’re aligned on values with the person they’re dating. To further detail this, when asked what’s important to them when choosing someone to date, 73 percent said “I can trust and confide in them,” 70 percent said “they are open minded and accepting” and 57 percent said “they can make me laugh” versus only 46%** who said “I find them physically attractive.”

Profile Prompts: Unleash your personality! It’s pretty hard to start a conversation out of thin air, especially if your matches don’t know much about the person they’re talking to. This feature empowers users to express their unique personalities and show all their sides, from the fun humor to the real talk. By selecting and responding to Prompts, you can spark engaging conversations that dig deeper than a mere Like or Nope. The three most popular prompts globally are: “The key to my heart is”, “The first item on my bucket list is”, and “Two truths and a lie”. Profile Quiz: Get to know them and be known. Discover compatibility potential with potential matches through a fun and enlightening quiz about yourself. Share your Quiz responses on your Profile, offering a glimpse into your preferences and interests.

Basic Info Tags: Minimize guesswork by sharing crucial information about yourself, from your pets and drinking habits to your zodiac sign and your love language. Using tags keeps it easy and fun to tell more about yourself and know more about your potential matches.

Enhanced Reporting: Our upgraded reporting system allows you to report specific profile elements, allowing users a safer and more respectful experience. Reporting someone’s Profile has always been available, but now, you have more options to report the specific things that are off about someone’s profile.