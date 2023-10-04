78 percent Indian marketers feel confident about using AI tools: study

Marketers in India are ready to embrace AI with over three-quarters (78 percent) feeling confident about using the technology, according to new research from LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network and leading B2B advertising platform.

The study reveals that the majority (83 percent) of marketers in India believe AI will significantly change the way they work in the next year, and nearly half (47 percent) hope it will help them to be more productive. The research also found that 93 percent believe AI will support their work and help create space for teams to think innovatively.

AI will free up considerable time for marketers to build impactful creative campaigns

As companies look to stay top of mind and leverage creativity to build memorability among audiences, AI will enable marketers to spend less time trying to find potential buyers, and more time on higher value work such as engaging with customers. Marketers plan to use AI for day-to-day tasks, such as summarising lengthy articles and videos (88 percent), creating first drafts of written content and presentations (82 percent), and helping them problem solve (83 percent).

In India, 68 percent of marketers are using the technology today, with nearly half (45 percent) experimenting with tools such as ChatGPT. LinkedIn’s latest ‘B2B Marketing Benchmark’ report also finds that 87 percent of B2B marketing leaders in India plan to increase their use of generative AI in the next year. Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager at LinkedIn India said, “AI tools can work as great supporters for B2B CMOs by taking on operational tasks and creating room for marketers to focus on building strong customer relationships. Amid competing priorities and limited resources, AI empowers marketers to excel in strategic work, deepen customer connections, and create memorable campaigns that drive immediate action and fuel long-term business growth."

LinkedIn pilots Accelerate, a new automated B2B marketing campaign creation experience powered by AI

To support B2B marketers in the campaign creation process, LinkedIn is piloting to a limited number of customers in North America starting today, Accelerate - a new, automated marketing campaign creation experience powered by AI. In as little as five minutes, Accelerate will recommend an end-to-end campaign and automatic optimisations to reach the right B2B audience with engaging creatives, which marketers can adjust and fine-tune before they launch the campaign.

Accelerate builds on LinkedIn’s other AI features, including automated placement, which is delivering a 47 percent improvement in cost-per conversion, and Predictive Audiences, which is improving cost per lead by 21 percent. More marketers in North America, India, and Australia will have the option to try Accelerate in the coming weeks. LinkedIn plans to make Accelerate available globally in 2024.

Here’s how Accelerate will support marketers:

To get started with Accelerate, marketers will provide a product URL and LinkedIn will use AI to analyse the website they shared, their company’s LinkedIn Page, and their account’s prior LinkedIn ads to recommend a campaign. Using this customer data, LinkedIn will build creatives and an audience, allowing marketers to adjust copy, images and refine targeting parameters. Marketers can click on an ‘Assist’ button to receive recommendations to improve campaign performance, ask questions about the experience, or connect to a live support agent.

With Accelerate, LinkedIn is bringing together several of its current automation features, including Predictive Audiences, to dynamically adjust campaign targeting so marketers can easily and confidently reach buyers who are most likely to take action from the community of more than 950 million professionals on LinkedIn.