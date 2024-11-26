83% trust video influencers for B2B content: LinkedIn

With 81% of B2B ads globally failing to gain adequate attention or drive recall, B2B marketers need more compelling ways to connect and engage with their buying groups who are turning to video, events, and industry experts for information. New research from LinkedIn finds that the content that influences buying decisions in B2B is evolving. It also reveals that real people and their networks are key in shaping brand reputation.

LinkedIn’s ‘The Business of Influence’ research, which surveyed over 1,700 B2B tech buyers in the US, UK, and India, reveals how buyers look to receive information, with video standing out as the most compelling and trusted form of content in influencing buying decisions in B2B.

66% of B2B buyers in India say that short-form social video content helps inform buying decisions, and the majority (83%) of those who consume video content say that video-focused influencer content is one of the most trusted forms of content in B2B.

LinkedIn data shows that video is now the fastest-growing format on the platform, with uploads up 34% year-over-year, and according to the marketer report, ‘B2B Video Marketing in 2024’, LinkedIn is one of the leading B2B video platforms for brands.

Creative, credible content from industry experts is on the rise in B2B

The research finds that 72% of surveyed buyers in India who consume B2B influencer content say that it helps build brand trust, and 70% say it creates awareness of different products and solutions. More than two-thirds (70%) of B2B buyers in India, who are aware of B2B influencer marketing, say that influencer content plays a critical role in the consideration stage of the IT buying process.

Nearly 56% of all B2B buyers surveyed say their use of B2B subject-matter experts in the tech buying process will increase over the next three years. As Gen Z joins the buyer group, influencer marketing is becoming more important, with 93% of Gen Z buyers in India, who are aware of B2B influencer marketing, saying they engage with B2B influencer content on a monthly basis, which is 14% higher compared to all other buyers.

Capturing attention and engaging with the 95% of buyers who are out-of-market is one of the biggest challenges facing B2B marketers globally today, especially when 81% of B2B buyers choose to purchase from brands they already know on day one. LinkedIn data also shows that brands are turning to their community of more than 1 billion members to help stay top of mind with buyers - in the past year there has been a 23%+ jump in posts from chief executives, 14.4% increase in Live Video Events, and more than 220K newsletters are published on LinkedIn.

Sachin Sharma, Director, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, India, said, “The B2B buying journey is growing more complex with multiple stakeholders now in the mix. In this landscape, buyers tend to favour brands they already know and trust. This makes it critical for B2B brands to remain top-of-mind, engaging buyers across touchpoints – even when they’re not ready to make a purchase. Building strong memory recall is key to influencing future buying decisions, and nothing does that better than humanised storytelling. Authentic, expert-led videos that connect emotionally with buyer groups can capture attention, cultivate trust, and create the human connection that sets brands apart in a crowded market.”