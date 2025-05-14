            
Abhinandan Lodha rebrands holding company to 'Abhinandan Ventures' following trademark settlement

The renaming comes shortly after the Lodha brothers amicably resolved a legal dispute concerning the use of the 'Lodha' brand name.

By  Storyboard18May 14, 2025 10:21 AM
Abhinandan Lodha has rebranded his holding company from 'Lodha Ventures' to 'Abhinandan Ventures'. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

In a significant move following a recent settlement over brand usage rights, Abhinandan Lodha has rebranded his holding company from 'Lodha Ventures' to 'Abhinandan Ventures'. This change underscores a new strategic direction for the company and aligns with the terms of the agreement reached with his elder brother, Abhishek Lodha, who leads Macrotech Developers.

The renaming comes shortly after the Lodha brothers amicably resolved a legal dispute concerning the use of the 'Lodha' brand name. As per the settlement, Macrotech Developers retains exclusive rights to the 'Lodha' and 'Lodha Group' trademarks, while Abhinandan Lodha's enterprises will operate under the 'House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL)' brand. Last month, both parties agreed to maintain distinct brand identities and communicate this separation clearly to avoid future confusion.

Earlier this year, Abhishek Lodha and Macrotech filed a brand infringement suit against Abhinandan and HoABL, accusing them of using the "Lodha" title for its plotted development projects in Goa, Ayodhya, and others. Macrotech accused HoABL-linked entities of forgery. The real eastate company also asked for Rs 5,000 crore in damages from HoABL. Macrotech alleged that HoABL entities submitted forged board resolutions and a fake PAN card as part of their application to include ‘Lodha’ in their corporate names. The company stated that no such board meeting ever took place, and the supposed ‘no objection’ resolution—falsely granting HoABL permission to use the Lodha brand—was never discussed or approved by its directors. Furthermore, Macrotech claims that an independent director’s signature on the documents was forged, and the accompanying PAN card copy was fraudulent.

However, Abhinandan denied using "Lodha" for its project. The HoABL said that the "Lodha" label was used by third parties, such as brokers.

Abhinandan Lodha parted ways with the Lodha Group in 2015 and established the House of Abhinandan Lodha.


First Published on May 14, 2025 10:21 AM

