Lodha brothers settle brand dispute: Macrotech emerges as sole owner

Real estate magnates Abhishek Lodha and Abhinandan Lodha have amicably settled their year-old "Lodha" brand dispute. According to a report by Moneycontrol, Abhishek, who runs Macrotech Developers, and Abhinandan, owner of House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), have agreed that Macrotech Developers is the sole owners of the brands "Lodha" and "Lodha Group".
Additionally, both brothers will not have rights to each other's businesses and both parties will communicate "widely" that the two entities are different from each other. The court said that there will be no cross-ownership or claims between the brothers in each other's businesses.
Earlier this year, Abhishek Lodha and Macrotech filed a brand infringement suit against Abhinandan and HoABL, accusing them of using the "Lodha" title for its plotted development projects in Goa, Ayodhya, and others. Macrotech accused HoABL-linked entities of forgery. The real eastate company also asked for Rs 5,000 crore in damages from HoABL. Macrotech alleged that HoABL entities submitted forged board resolutions and a fake PAN card as part of their application to include ‘Lodha’ in their corporate names. The company stated that no such board meeting ever took place, and the supposed ‘no objection’ resolution—falsely granting HoABL permission to use the Lodha brand—was never discussed or approved by its directors. Furthermore, Macrotech claims that an independent director’s signature on the documents was forged, and the accompanying PAN card copy was fraudulent.
However, Abhinandan denied using "Lodha" for its project. The HoABL said that the "Lodha" label was used by third parties, such as brokers.
Abhinandan Lodha parted ways with the Lodha Group in 2015 and established the House of Abhinandan Lodha.