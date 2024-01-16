Aditya Birla Group's bold move: Rs 500 crore annual bid for IPL title sponsorship across five years

In a strategic move, the Aditya Birla Group has put forth a bid of Rs 500 crore annually, amounting to a total of Rs 2500 crore, for IPL title sponsorship over the next five years, covering the cycle from 2024 to 2028.

According to BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) sponsorship guidelines, the Tata Group holds the primary option to retain the rights for the IPL title sponsorship.

Breaking down the numbers, the Aditya Birla Group's bid of Rs 500 crore annually contrasts with Tata Sons' payment of Rs 670 crore for the IPL seasons in 2022 and 2023.