            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • delhi-hc-orders-amazon-flipkart-to-delist-fmcg-goods-misusing-reliance-jio-trademarks-74521

Delhi HC orders Amazon, Flipkart to delist FMCG goods misusing 'Reliance', 'Jio' trademarks

The court noted that such unauthorised use of logos and brand names could mislead consumers into believing that the products are officially manufactured or endorsed by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

By  Storyboard18Jul 15, 2025 9:08 AM
Delhi HC orders Amazon, Flipkart to delist FMCG goods misusing 'Reliance', 'Jio' trademarks
The bench took a strong view of the misuse, especially in the context of online marketplaces where brand identity plays a pivotal role in consumer trust.

The Delhi High Court has directed leading e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart to delist fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) that infringe upon the 'Reliance' and 'Jio' trademarks, as per a Bar & Bench report.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee, in an interim order passed on July 10, restrained multiple sellers from manufacturing, selling, or advertising products bearing the trademarks 'Reliance' or 'Jio' without authorisation.

The court noted that such unauthorised use of logos and brand names could mislead consumers into believing that the products are officially manufactured or endorsed by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

The bench took a strong view of the misuse, especially in the context of online marketplaces where brand identity plays a pivotal role in consumer trust. "The infringing trademarks are portraying a picture that the products have been manufactured by Reliance Industries Limited. In such circumstances, if any confusion between such products is allowed to continue, it could risk consumer safety," the Court observed in the report.

Justice Banerjee further added that since the sale occurs online, where buyers heavily depend on brand names and logos to judge product origin, the court must take a "more cautious and stringent approach" in preventing trademark misuse.

The interim injunction came in response to a civil suit filed by Reliance Industries, which alleged that several third-party sellers were listing FMCG items using its proprietary trademarks without permission.

RIL, which operates an expansive FMCG business selling products like fresh produce, dairy, and grocery items both offline and online, argued that the counterfeit branding could mislead the trade and general public.

Agreeing with the arguments put forth by RIL, the court ordered the removal of all infringing product listings from the mentioned platforms and barred further misuse of its trademarks.


Tags
First Published on Jul 15, 2025 9:08 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

“This Isn’t an Ad.” Deepinder Goyal shares new Zomato ad ft. SRK, AR Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah,: WATCH

“This Isn’t an Ad.” Deepinder Goyal shares new Zomato ad ft. SRK, AR Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah,: WATCH

Brand Marketing

Tesla debuts in Mumbai with first showroom. Here's the full price list of its EVs in India

Tesla debuts in Mumbai with first showroom. Here's the full price list of its EVs in India

Brand Marketing

Fadnavis welcomes Tesla to Mumbai; says ‘not just a car, but a symbol of sustainability’

Fadnavis welcomes Tesla to Mumbai; says ‘not just a car, but a symbol of sustainability’

Brand Makers

Starbucks CEO mandates four-day office return to boost culture and turnaround efforts

Starbucks CEO mandates four-day office return to boost culture and turnaround efforts

Brand Marketing

Microsoft's 2025 layoff ledger: More than 15,000 jobs axed in seven months

Microsoft's 2025 layoff ledger: More than 15,000 jobs axed in seven months

Brand Marketing

Quick-comm's ad fee toll: Are Zepto, Blinkit, Instamart squeezing out small D2C brands?

Quick-comm's ad fee toll: Are Zepto, Blinkit, Instamart squeezing out small D2C brands?

Brand Marketing

Global Ads Spotlight: The Internet was wrong - and this campaign made it right

Global Ads Spotlight: The Internet was wrong - and this campaign made it right