Delhi HC orders Amazon, Flipkart to delist FMCG goods misusing 'Reliance', 'Jio' trademarks

The Delhi High Court has directed leading e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart to delist fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) that infringe upon the 'Reliance' and 'Jio' trademarks, as per a Bar & Bench report.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee, in an interim order passed on July 10, restrained multiple sellers from manufacturing, selling, or advertising products bearing the trademarks 'Reliance' or 'Jio' without authorisation.

Also Read: Delhi HC pauses Rs 340 crore trademark blow to Amazon in Beverly Hills Polo Club dispute

The court noted that such unauthorised use of logos and brand names could mislead consumers into believing that the products are officially manufactured or endorsed by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

The bench took a strong view of the misuse, especially in the context of online marketplaces where brand identity plays a pivotal role in consumer trust. "The infringing trademarks are portraying a picture that the products have been manufactured by Reliance Industries Limited. In such circumstances, if any confusion between such products is allowed to continue, it could risk consumer safety," the Court observed in the report.

Justice Banerjee further added that since the sale occurs online, where buyers heavily depend on brand names and logos to judge product origin, the court must take a "more cautious and stringent approach" in preventing trademark misuse.

Also Read: Delhi HC grants interim relief to Mokobara in trademark case

The interim injunction came in response to a civil suit filed by Reliance Industries, which alleged that several third-party sellers were listing FMCG items using its proprietary trademarks without permission.

RIL, which operates an expansive FMCG business selling products like fresh produce, dairy, and grocery items both offline and online, argued that the counterfeit branding could mislead the trade and general public.