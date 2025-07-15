            
Health Ministry denies warning labels on Indian snacks; Calls report 'baseless'

Contrary to claims circulating in the media, the ministry has not targeted Indian street food or issued any directive requiring vendors to display warning labels on specific products.

By  Storyboard18Jul 15, 2025 6:45 PM
In an official statement, the ministry called these reports "misleading, incorrect, and baseless."

The Union Health Ministry has refuted recent media reports suggesting that it has directed the implementation of warning labels on traditional Indian food items like samosas, jalebis, and laddoos. In an official statement, the ministry called these reports "misleading, incorrect, and baseless."

Instead, the ministry clarified that it had issued a general advisory aimed at encouraging healthier food choices in workplace settings.

As part of this initiative, organizations have been advised to install awareness boards in common areas such as lobbies, cafeterias, canteens, and meeting rooms. These boards are intended to inform employees about the health risks associated with hidden fats and excess sugar - a key factor behind the growing burden of obesity and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in India.

"The advisory is a behavioural nudge," the Ministry noted, adding that the focus is on fostering healthier habits, not banning or labelling specific foods. It also promotes broader wellness messages, including consuming more fruits and vegetables, choosing low-fat food options, and incorporating physical activity into daily routines, such as using stairs or taking short exercise breaks.

The effort is part of the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-CPD), a flagship initiative aimed at addressing lifestyle-related health challenges such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity.


First Published on Jul 15, 2025 6:44 PM

