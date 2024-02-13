comScore

After an eventful week, Poonam Pandey trends on the IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities List

On February 2, The Bollywood actress and model faked her death to create awareness about cervical cancer.

By  Storyboard18Feb 13, 2024 4:54 PM
Due to the controversies associated with her, fans were sceptical about the news of her demise. Some started doubting the validity of the announcement, while others were holding onto hope that her account might have been compromised. (Image source: News18 Hindi)

Actress Poonam Pandey made her debut on this week’s IMDb Popular Indian Celebrities list, one week after making headlines for her controversial campaign to raise awareness for cervical cancer and the HPV vaccine.

Previously, the social media star had become the talk of the town on various instances. She gained popularity through her roles in different projects, such as the inaugural season of Lock Upp, which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut.

On February 2, her team announced on Instagram that she had succumbed to cervical cancer, leaving the industry and her fans in shock. But it was later revealed to be a publicity stunt, which she said was done to “spotlight the urgency of regular screenings, early detection, and the power of knowledge in conquering this silent threat”. Following this incident, Pandey entered the list on the 8th spot.

Due to the controversies associated with her, fans were sceptical about the news of her demise. Some started doubting the validity of the announcement, while others were holding onto hope that her account might have been compromised.

Poonam Pandey's controversial move sparked concerns about ethical limits in online advertising and showed the risks for brands involved in such actions. Schbang ending its partnership with MSD highlights the serious results of controversial marketing methods.

Apart from Pandey, actress Triptii Dimri has once again claimed the top position on the list, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in the 2nd and 3rd spots, respectively, on this week’s rankings.

The popular Indian Celebrities feature, available on the IMDb app showcases the top trending Indian entertainers and filmmakers each week. This data is drawn from over 200 million monthly visits on IMDb worldwide. Enthusiasts of entertainment have the chance to observe weekly trending figures, track their preferred performers, and uncover emerging talent.


First Published on Feb 13, 2024 4:53 PM

