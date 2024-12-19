AI talent boom in 2025: Prompt engineering and ethical AI governance in high demand, says report

In 2024, Marketing and Communication roles saw remarkable growth, fueled by technological advancements and shifting consumer preferences. Emerging roles like Influencer Marketing Specialists, Performance/Growth Marketing Managers, and UX/UI Designers gained prominence as businesses prioritized strengthening their digital presence and enhancing user experiences. Additionally, there was a strong focus on data-driven recruitment marketing, with organisations utilizing analytics to optimize campaigns and boost candidate engagement, as per a foundit report.

Customer Service roles experienced a double-digit decline in 2024, reflecting a trend seen across various locations. This decline can be attributed to advancements in automation and artificial intelligence (AI), which have drastically transformed customer service operations. As consumer expectations evolve, there is an increasing demand for rapid, 24/7 support—an area where automated systems excel.

Hiring surged across 11 out of 13 monitored cities in 2024, with Coimbatore topping the list by growing 27% YoY and 22% over the last 6M.

Building on this momentum, 2025 is poised to further revolutionize marketing. AI is set to play a big role in the job market, as per the report.

Generative AI and Large Language Models: As generative AI tools like ChatGPT and other LLMs transform industries, there will be a rise in demand for professionals skilled in prompt engineering, AI development, and ethical AI governance.

Metaverse and AR/VR Applications: The metaverse, alongside augmented and virtual reality, will create new opportunities in education, healthcare, real estate, and retail sectors, driving demand for AR/VR developers, 3D designers, and immersive content creators.

Edge Computing and IoT Roles: Industries like manufacturing, healthcare, and telecommunications will accelerate edge computing adoption to support real-time IoT applications. Engineers and analysts skilled in edge infrastructure and IoT device integration will be in high demand.

Quantum Computing Talent Demand: As organisations move from research to real-world applications, quantum computing will create demand for quantum developers, cryptography experts, and researchers. Sectors like healthcare, finance, and logistics will look to harness quantum capabilities for complex problem-solving.

Retail Media Networks: With retail media poised to become a $100 billion market, companies will invest in digital marketing specialists, programmatic ad managers, and retail media strategists to capitalize on advertising opportunities within e-commerce platforms.

Autonomous Systems and Robotics: Autonomous vehicles, robotics, and drones will reshape industries like manufacturing, logistics, and delivery services. This will create roles for robotics engineers, automation experts, and maintenance specialists.

Digital Twins and Smart Manufacturing: Industries will implement digital twins to simulate physical processes, enhancing productivity and predictive maintenance. The manufacturing sector will hire digital twin developers, data modelers, and simulation experts.

Cybersecurity Evolution: With the rise of AI, IoT, and cloud adoption, zero-trust security will dominate IT strategies. Cybersecurity professionals, ethical hackers, and data privacy experts will be critical to protect evolving digital infrastructures.

Ambient Intelligence: Smart workspaces and Ambient healthcare systems for real-time monitoring and predictive care will gain momentum also minimising the carbon footprints.

Skills Passport Systems: HR Analytics will evolve into AI-driven people analytics with the introduction of blockchain-based records that track employees’ skills, certifications, and experiences, ensuring talent alignment with evolving job demands.

Neuro-Marketing and Emotion: With the rise of predictive and Immersive marketing, AI tools will analyse customer sentiment and facial cues in real time, tailoring marketing messages to resonate with target audiences at a deeper emotional level.

Central Bank Digital Currencies: With pilot programs already underway, CBDCs will gain momentum in 2025.

In 2025, hiring activity is expected to grow by 8.69%, driven by technology adoption, policy reforms, and shifting workforce needs. Industries are focusing on automation, digital transformation, and sustainability, creating demand for skills in AI/ML, data analytics, and green technologies.

Government initiatives like Skill India 2.0 and policies supporting tier-2 and tier-3 cities will open up new opportunities for professionals and gig workers alike. At the same time, diversity hiring and inclusive workplace practices will remain key priorities.

The Marketing & Communication function is poised to witness 3% growth in 2025. The continued dominance of digital platforms has heightened the demand for roles in digital marketing, social media management, and content strategy. With AI-powered tools streamlining personalized outreach, professionals skilled in data analytics, SEO, and influencer marketing will be highly sought after.

While the growth is modest, Senior Management roles remain critical for strategic leadership and business transformation. The demand is driven by the need for agile leaders capable of steering organisations through digital disruptions and sustainability transitions.

Bengaluru is expected to remain the top city for job growth, with an anticipated 10% growth. Known as India’s tech capital, Bangalore will see strong demand in IT, startups, and digital services, especially with the continued rise of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and 5G technologies. Coimbatore follows closely with a 9% growth projection, reflecting the increasing industrial growth and demand for skilled professionals in manufacturing, engineering, and information technology. The city's emerging prominence as a business hub will continue to drive this demand.

Delhi-NCR continues to be a major employment center, with a 5% growth forecast. The area’s diversified job market across industries such as IT, real estate, and finance, coupled with a strong startup ecosystem, will continue driving employment opportunities. Jaipur and Pune are projected to see 5% growth each. Both cities will benefit from expanding IT, education, and healthcare sectors, making them key destinations for professionals in technology and management roles.