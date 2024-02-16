"Alexa, what is the net worth of Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Taylor Swift?" asked Indians in 2023

The top queries asked by Indians to Alexa in 2023 were about the net worths of Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Cricket icon Virat Kohli and the international pop sensation Taylor Swift, as revealed by Amazon's virtual assistance wing. All in all, Alexa 2023 round-up all recorded a 37 percent increase in information about Bollywood, sports, festivals and business.

Indian customers have showcased an increased interest in celebrities and sports icons in the past year, for which they turned to Alexa for answers. Among the questions asked were also questions about the age of film stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rajnikanth, Kareena Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma.

Apart from this, indians also asked Alexa about their favourite recipes ranging from gourmet dishes to even simple beverages like tea. Various requests by users were also about playing their favourite songs.

Several Bollywood and South Indian movie stars were prominent in the "Who is" category on Alexa. Additionally, Indian users didn't hesitate to pose playful inquiries like "Alexa, are you single?" or "Alexa, kya tum meri behen banogi?" (Alexa, will you be my sister?).

Speaking of the main question, according to a Forbes report Alia Bhatt's net worth is Rs. 299 crore, with earnings of Rs 59.21 crore in 2019. She charges Rs 20 crore per film and an endorsement fee ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore. In 2021, Duff & Phelps' celebrity brand valuation report assessed Bhatt's brand worth at $68.1 million.