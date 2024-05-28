            

      AMFI joins hands with Mirum India and WebEngage to elevate investor engagement

      For the past seven years, AMFI has led the 'Mutual Funds Sahi Hai' campaign, under the guidance of SEBI.

      By  Storyboard18May 28, 2024 11:53 AM
      In prioritizing MarTech for future initiatives, AMFI initiated an RFP process resulting in Mirum India and WebEngage securing the collaboration. (Image source: Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash)

      The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) has tied-up with Mirum India and WebEngage to enhance its flagship 'Mutual Funds Sahi Hai' campaign.

      For the past seven years, AMFI has led the 'Mutual Funds Sahi Hai' campaign, under the guidance of SEBI. Mirum India has played a part in this campaign from day one. Building upon this campaign's success, AMFI now intends to enhance its investor education initiatives by further leveraging MarTech; WebEngage will work in tandem with Mirum to foster more effective customer engagement, further advancing the goals of the campaign.

      In prioritizing MarTech for future initiatives, AMFI initiated an RFP process resulting in Mirum India and WebEngage securing the collaboration. By harnessing the power of WebEngage's platform and leveraging Mirum’s expertise, this partnership is positioned to significantly enhance investor engagement and drive the success of the initiative to new heights.

      Commenting on the collaboration, Venkat Chalasani, Chief Executive, AMFI, said, "It is time to take the ‘Mutual funds Sahi Hai’ campaign to new heights and enable personalized communication with our current and potential investors. We are set to embark on this new chapter of our journey with Mirum and WebEngage. As we encompass CRM-driven initiatives in our campaign, their expertise in MarTech will be instrumental in deepening our engagement and fostering financial literacy."

      Emphasizing the strong partnership, Mihir Karkare, Managing Director, Mirum India, added, "We are excited to continue our growth journey with AMFI, a pioneering force in investor education. Together with WebEngage, we are committed to leveraging their robust platform with our expertise in delivering MarTech projects to amplify AMFI's outreach and drive impactful engagement across digital touchpoints."

      Highlighting the synergy of the collaboration, Avlesh Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, WebEngage, said, “We are thrilled to embark on the journey alongside AMFI and Mirum India to increase financial awareness for India. By leveraging WebEngage's robust platform and Mirum India's specialized expertise, we are poised to deliver a fresh, nuanced approach through innovative MarTech solutions."


      First Published on May 28, 2024 11:53 AM

