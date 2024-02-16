comScore

Anand Mahindra offers cricketer Sarfaraz Khan's father a Thar as a gift

In a signature move, Anand Mahindra has gifted Naushad Khan, Sarfaraz Khan’s father, a Mahindra Thar, acknowledging the father's undying belief in his son.

By  Storyboard18Feb 16, 2024 5:35 PM
Anand Mahindra, chairperson of the Mahindra and Mahindra Group took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his feelings after seeing Khan play his debut match for India among the dream team. (Image sourced via Forbes India)

Sarfaraz Khan is an Indian cricketer who plays for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy and for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. Khan has also represented India in the U-19 ICC Cricket World Cup in 2014 and 2016. Khan has recently debuted by playing in the XI for India’s third test against England. What made the occasion more moments was him scoring a 50 on debut.

Khan was given the ‘India cap’ as a testament to his innings by cricketing legend Anil Kumble. The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on X of Naushad Khan, Sarfaraz Khan’s father, sharing how proud he was to watch his son’s hard work finally pay off.

Naushad is an employee with the Western Railways. He used to make ends meet by selling toffees, cucumbers and track pants in trains. Sarfaraz tried to support his father from a young age and Naushad stood by his son through all hardships, to be able to see his son finally play for India.

Anand Mahindra, chairperson of the Mahindra and Mahindra Group took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his feelings after seeing Khan play his debut match for India among the dream team.

“Himmat nahin chodna, bas!,” Mahindra said. “What better qualities than those for a father to inspire in a child?,” he added.

Mahindra also shared that he would be honoured to gift Naushad Khan, a Mahindra Thar for being an inspirational parent.

Anand Mahindra is known to gift a car to an inspirational Indian every now and then. The most recent being Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.

Experts believe that this is not just an incredible gesture but a fantastic marketing move as well. Anand Mahindra’s tweets have for long been an effective marketing tool and PR opportunity for Mahindra Group.


First Published on Feb 16, 2024 5:16 PM

