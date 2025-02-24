App stores, brands, influencers and fake reviews: AI-generated ratings and fake reviews on app stores are cause for concern

Recently, Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath cast doubt on the authenticity of app reviews on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, noting that many five-star ratings "seem fake" and "read like AI-generated content."

Calling out the fake reviews in a post on X, Kamath wrote, “I wonder how many Google India Play Store and Apple App Store reviews are genuine. I was going through Zerodha's reviews and compared them with those of other financial services apps in India. Most of the 5-star reviews seem fake — many even read like AI-generated content.”

“I'm guessing many apps are either willingly or forcibly buying ratings to rank higher in their category. So there's probably an entire parallel economy selling app ratings,” he added.

Prashant Puri, CEO & co-founder of AdLift, acknowledges the issue, stating, "Fake reviews are a disaster waiting to happen. Both Google Play and the App Store rely on user engagement signals like ratings, reviews, downloads, and retention to rank apps. A sudden surge of five-star reviews can push an app higher, but if not backed by real engagement, the boost is temporary. Google and Apple’s detection systems aren’t perfect, but they are improving, and manipulated reviews eventually get flagged."

Spotting fake reviews often involves identifying suspicious rating spikes, repetitive generic reviews, and unnatural feedback patterns. AI-powered tools like Fakespot and AppFollow analyze language and sentiment to detect manipulation, but many fake reviews still slip through the cracks.

Rachit Sharma, Head of Strategy and Brand Solutions at Qoruz, highlights that some brands leverage influencers and digital communities to inflate app ratings artificially. Industries like gaming, e-commerce, and finance frequently engage in these practices. "Brands use influencers to promote their apps and encourage positive reviews, sometimes offering sponsored content or exclusive access. Some even discreetly run campaigns to generate negative reviews about competitors," he explains.

Online Reputation Management (ORM) agencies also play a role in manipulating app store reviews. Sharma states, "Brands might partner with these agencies to boost app ratings or mitigate negative feedback through tactics like review gating, where only satisfied users are prompted to leave reviews."

From a legal perspective, Natasha Treasurywala, Partner at Desai & Diwanji, explains that while tech platforms aren't directly obligated to remove fake reviews, consumer protection laws mandate authenticity. "Laws such as the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, issued under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, require reviews to be genuine, implying that platforms should take down fake reviews. Consumers can file complaints with the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA)," she says.

On influencers manipulating app ratings, Treasurywala warns, "CCPA can cancel the registration of influencers posting false reviews and impose penalties up to INR 10 lakh. ASCI can also ensure the removal of misleading reviews."

Shruti Maniar of Solomon & Co. emphasizes that fake reviews mislead consumers, distort competition, and erode trust in digital marketplaces. "Many app stores lack mechanisms to verify authenticity unless a review violates their internal policies. However, Indian laws do cover fake reviews under multiple provisions," she says.

The Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, prohibit sellers from falsely representing themselves as consumers. The Competition Act, 2002, bans collusive practices that manipulate competition, while the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) classifies paid reviews as misleading ads. Additionally, the IT Act, 2000, obligates intermediaries like Google Play and Apple App Store to act against reported fake reviews.

Brands and ORM agencies facilitating fake reviews can face legal action. "The Consumer Protection Act, 2019, allows consumers to file complaints for misleading ads and unfair trade practices, leading to penalties. Under the IT Act, 2000, consumers can lodge complaints before the Cyber Tribunal for fraud and misrepresentation. The Competition Commission of India can also penalize agencies manipulating app rankings, with fines up to 10% of their turnover," Maniar adds.