Applause Entertainment and Zindagi enter partnership to create South Asian Content

Applause Entertainment and Zindagi have joined forces to energize investment in South Asian content creation. Sameer Nair and Shailja Kejriwal are known for their contribution to television, with shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati, Star Bestsellers, and the Saas Bahu dramas. This partnership marks their reunion after more than a decade.

Sameer Nair, managing director of Applause Entertainment, known for series like Criminal Justice, City of Dreams, and the Scam franchise stated: “Working with Shailja Kejriwal is like revisiting a cherished chapter of our creative journey. Our shared vision and passion for storytelling have always been the driving force of our partnership. Now, with the world as our canvas and the OTT stage as our platform, we're thrilled to collaborate once more, bringing the rich tapestry of South Asian content to a global audience.”