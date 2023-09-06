comScore

Applause Entertainment and Zindagi enter partnership to create South Asian Content

Sameer Nair and Shailja Kejriwal are known for their contribution to television, with shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati, Star Bestsellers, and the Saas Bahu dramas.

By  Storyboard18Sep 6, 2023 4:30 PM
This partnership marks their reunion after more than a decade. (Representative image by Chris Liverani via Unsplash)

Applause Entertainment and Zindagi have joined forces to energize investment in South Asian content creation. Sameer Nair and Shailja Kejriwal are known for their contribution to television, with shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati, Star Bestsellers, and the Saas Bahu dramas. This partnership marks their reunion after more than a decade.

Sameer Nair, managing director of Applause Entertainment, known for series like Criminal Justice, City of Dreams, and the Scam franchise stated: “Working with Shailja Kejriwal is like revisiting a cherished chapter of our creative journey. Our shared vision and passion for storytelling have always been the driving force of our partnership. Now, with the world as our canvas and the OTT stage as our platform, we're thrilled to collaborate once more, bringing the rich tapestry of South Asian content to a global audience.”

Shailja Kejriwal, chief creative officer of Special Projects at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. recognized for introducing stars like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan to India with iconic dramas Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Humsafar and subsequently creating originals like Churails, Dhoop Ki Deewar, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam says, “Reuniting with Sameer after a decade is like homecoming for me and I'm thrilled to team up with him in this new era of content creation. Zindagi’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of South Asian storytelling backed by Punit Goenka’s vision & continued support has remained unwavering. With Sameer's pioneering spirit and the legacy of iconic shows, coupled with Applause Entertainment's innovative zest, we're poised to create content that not only resonates across borders but sets new benchmarks in South Asian storytelling.”


First Published on Sep 6, 2023 4:26 PM

