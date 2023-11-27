ASCI urges brands and influencers to be transparent after Orry's post with CRED violated social media influencer rules

Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, is the chosen face of CRED's Black Friday Sale this year. Orry who is (in)famous for being the confidant of many celebrities said in a video that, “Money is not the root of all problems, but a lack of money is the root of all problems.” This was stated by him to counter the assumption that all self-improvement gurus preach non-materialistic lifestyles while talking about the objects one stands to win during the Black Friday Sale.

The absence of disclaimers on Orry’s video (has been rectified now) was noteworthy as it violates Advertising Standards Council of India's (ASCI) social media influencer rules.

“We would like to thank vigilant consumers and the media for calling out non disclosures. In the current instance we note that the correction appears to have been done. Prominent brands and influencers have an added responsibility to set the right example as their reach is large. It is surprising that an obvious non-compliance such as this has passed through the brand’s due diligence process. ASCI urges all brands and influencers to be transparent with their audiences rather than conceal such commercial collaborations,” said Manisha Kapoor, chief executive officer and secretary general of ASCI.

ASCI requires the disclosure of paid collaborations on influencer posts under its social media standards.