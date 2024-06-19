Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 to return on June 21st; onboards 6 sponsors

Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is set to return on 21st June, the new season with the new host Anil Kapoor. Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is produced by EndemolShine India (part of the Banijay Group).

A diverse set of brands have joined as sponsors for JioCinema Premium’s Bigg Boss OTT. Bigg Boss OTT 3 is co-presented by Too Yumm!, Siggnature Finest Silver Elaichi; co-powered by Oppo and Sofy; with beauty partner Lotus; Sanitaryware Partner Cera; with many more identifying opportunities to integrate.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 will include interactive features such as audience takeovers, where viewers can influence decisions in the house; quizzes in Hype mode, to drive user interactivity through comments, polls, and predictions; Meme The Moment, allowing users to create memes from the live stream; Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan contest that will engage viewers with questions about the show, and offering exciting prizes. In addition to the 24-hour live feed, JioCinema Premium subscribers will also get access to exclusive cuts, round-the-clock content drops, LIVE Shots, BB Quicks, and more.

Alok Jain, President - General Entertainment, Viacom18, said, “Over the years, Bigg Boss OTT has witnessed exponential growth, solidifying its position as one of India's most popular reality entertainment shows. With Anil Kapoor as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3, we aim to deliver unmatched value to our stakeholders – viewers, advertisers, and content creators. This season's increased interactivity will amplify engagement and excitement, broadening our reach, taking the show to extraordinary new levels and offering viewers an unprecedented front-row experience of over-the-top entertainment."

Ferzad Palia – Business Head, JioCinema, said, “With Bigg Boss OTT 3 we expand our JioCinema Premium offering into the highly consumed Reality genre. In addition to Hollywood, Original Series, Movies, Kids, Anime & TV, our rapidly growing base of members will now witness one of the biggest digital entertainment shows, with a brand-new experience. We’re certain that this season will be a whole new level of entertainment.”

Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India said, "Bigg Boss has been a flagship show for us, constantly innovating and setting new benchmarks in entertainment year after year. With this season of Bigg Boss OTT, we are taking it a notch higher for our audiences. We are excited to have Anil Kapoor as the host this season and cannot wait to see how his charisma, energy, and connection with audiences brings a fresh dynamism to the show. Viewers can expect an electrifying season this year with an exciting theme, new twists & high-voltage drama.”

Anil Kapoor said, “If you think you've seen it all in Bigg Boss, think again! I'm pulling out all the stops this season to bring you the most epic, the most masaaledar season of Bigg Boss yet! Amidst all the brewing suspense around this new season, all I ask of the fans is that they forget everything they think they know about Bigg Boss OTT, kyunki ‘Ab Sab Badlega’. The audience should expect the unexpected from their two evergreen and ever-surprising game masters, Bigg Boss & Anil Kapoor.”

Yogesh Tewari, Vice President - Marketing, GUILTFREE Industries Limited said, “At Too Yumm! we have always looked out for partnerships that showcase our versatile product portfolio and Masaledaar offerings. Bigg Boss OTT aligns perfectly with our brand's dynamic image, allowing us to connect with its ever-growing and enthusiastic audience base, which aligns with our target audience too. Our continued partnership with Bigg Boss OTT reaffirms our shared success, and we're excited to collaborate again this season. We are confident that the show’s captivating appeal will further boost our brand awareness and recall."

A spokesperson from Siggnature Finest Silver Elaichi said, “Reality entertainment has tremendous consumption and engagement, and Bigg Boss OTT is a clear category leader. By partnering with India’s biggest entertainment phenomenon, our objective is to enhance brand visibility, deepen engagement, thus scaling our brand to greater heights.”

Karan Dua, Product Marketing Head, OPPO India said, "We are delighted to partner with Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 as the "powered-by" sponsor. This partnership is something that we've been looking forward to while launching the OPPO F27 ProPlus 5G, as we both as OPPO and Bigg Boss OTT talk to a consumer that's daring and living life on the edge. We are excited to bring innovative and interactive engagement to millions of Bigg Boss fans, which we believe will not only elevate the viewing experience for fans but also reinforce OPPO's commitment to delivering excellence in product innovation and entertainment.”

Toshiyuki Nakamura, Vice President – Marketing, Unicharm India, added, “Bigg Boss OTT is not just a show; it is a cultural phenomenon that captivates audiences with its high intensity action and entertainment. We, at Unicharm & Sofy, are delighted to associate with Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, as it is the perfect fit for reaching out to our Core TG - The GenZ and empower them to be confident and fearless. We look forward to leveraging this partnership to not only strengthen our brand presence but also to foster meaningful connections with the viewers.”