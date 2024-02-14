Body Shop gets into insolvency; 2,000 jobs and 200 stores at risk

The Body Shop’s UK business has fallen into administration, putting more than 2,000 jobs and 200 stores at risk in a further blow to Britain’s shopping districts, as per Bloomberg.

The retailer, owned by private equity firm Aurelius, appointed administrators at FRP Advisory on Tuesday. It said the move was the best way of securing the brand’s future. Aurelius agreed to buy The Body Shop late last year in a deal that valued the retailer at £207 million ($262 million).