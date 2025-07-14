Glass in bun maska? Pune's iconic Cafe Goodluck shut down by FDA after shocking viral video

Pune's legendary Cafe Goodluck, a go-to spot for generations of college students, tourists, and locals, has come under scrutiny after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) temporarily suspended its license over hygiene violations.

The move follows a viral video and customer complaint alleging a piece of glass was found in one of the cafe's most popular offerings - the Bun Maska.

According to a PTI report, FDA Joint Commissioner Suresh Annapure stated that an inspection was carried out following the viral video, during which "some unhygienic conditions were found." He added, "We have suspended the eatery's licence until further orders and necessary compliance."

The incident that triggered the action occurred a few days ago when a couple, on a casual outing to Cafe Goodluck on Pune's bustling FC Road, reportedly discovered a glass shard in their order. Aakash Jalagi, the customer who filed the complaint, recounted the experience in a statement to Pune Times Mirror. "It was my weekly off, and I had planned a small date with my wife at FC Road. We went to Cafe Goodluck and ordered tea along with Bun Maska. When my wife took a bite, she felt a transparent hard substance in her mouth."

Jalagi said that at first, they thought it might be ice, but on closer inspection, it turned out to be a piece of glass. "It could have caused serious internal injuries had she swallowed it," he said, calling out the restaurant for negligence.

The video footage of the incident was widely circulated online, prompting public concern and an immediate responses from authorities. Jalagi also reported the matter to the FDA, urging swift action on grounds of consumer safety.

In a statement quoted by Pune Times Mirror, Cafe Goodluck owner Kasim Irani acknowledged the incident and clarified that the bread used in the Bun Maska is sourced from an external bakery.

While the staff reportedly apologised and waived off the bill, Jalagi claimed the response was dismissive and prompted him to escalate the issue formally.