            
×

Breaking: MIB's WAVES postponed, likely to be held in Mumbai

WAVES, which focuses on four key pillars - Broadcasting & Infotainment, Digital Media & Innovation, AVGC-XR, and Films, is likely to be moved to Mumbai.

By  Imran FazalJan 9, 2025 8:54 PM
Breaking: MIB's WAVES postponed, likely to be held in Mumbai
WAVES which focuses on four key pillars: Broadcasting & Infotainment, Digital Media & Innovation, AVGC-XR, and Films is likely to be moved to Mumbai.

WAVES 2025 which was to be held from February 5 to February 9 in New Delhi has been postponed. The first such event of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) is set to be held between last week of April and first week of May. WAVES, which focuses on four key pillars - Broadcasting & Infotainment, Digital Media & Innovation, AVGC-XR, and Films, is likely to be moved to Mumbai.

When MIB had announced its maiden event- the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), the initiative was widely applauded by the industry. According to sources, multiple federations involved in organizing WAVES have also been informed about the development.

A source close to the development said, "The event has been postponed to April last week and May first week. MIB is awaiting clearance and response from the Prime Minister's Office. The event will be shifted to Mumbai as the film industry is largely based out of the financial capital of the country."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann ki Baat address compared WAVES Summit to global events like the World Economic Forum in Davos. Modi also emphasized the pivotal role of young creators in the preparations for WAVES, reflecting the dynamic spirit of India's creative community. "Whether you are a young creator or an established artist, associated with Bollywood or regional cinema, a professional from the TV industry, an expert in animation, gaming, or an innovator in entertainment technology, I encourage you to be a part of the WAVE Summit," the Prime Minister of India said while urging all stakeholders in the entertainment and creative industries to actively participate in the WAVES.

The WAVES Summit is poised to serve as a global platform for India’s creative talents, fostering collaborations and showcasing the country’s potential as a hub for world-class content creation. It will also highlight India's advancements in animation, gaming, entertainment technology, and regional and mainstream cinema. The Prime Minister’s call to action underlines the government’s commitment to nurturing India’s creative economy and solidifying its position as a global leader in media and entertainment.


Tags
First Published on Jan 9, 2025 8:16 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Steve Jobs' wife Laurene to attend Mahakumbh 2025

Steve Jobs' wife Laurene to attend Mahakumbh 2025

How it Works

How Disney is harnessing AI to revolutionise advertising strategies

How Disney is harnessing AI to revolutionise advertising strategies

Brand Marketing

MAST & MEH: Oppo, Tata Play, Britannia, D’YAVOL X, and more

MAST & MEH: Oppo, Tata Play, Britannia, D’YAVOL X, and more

Brand Makers

Emami spends Rs 15 crore to rebrand Fair And Handsome to 'Smart And Handsome'; eyes Rs 1,000 crore in revenue

Emami spends Rs 15 crore to rebrand Fair And Handsome to 'Smart And Handsome'; eyes Rs 1,000 crore in revenue

Brand Marketing

Britannia's new OOH campaign champions sustainability by moulding billboard art

Britannia's new OOH campaign champions sustainability by moulding billboard art

Brand Marketing

Emami's Fair and Handsome rebrands to Smart and Handsome, Kartik Aaryan named brand ambassador

Emami's Fair and Handsome rebrands to Smart and Handsome, Kartik Aaryan named brand ambassador

Advertising

Bisleri spends ₹100 crore on ads in FY24, reports 83% profit surge

Bisleri spends ₹100 crore on ads in FY24, reports 83% profit surge