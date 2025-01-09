Breaking: MIB's WAVES postponed, likely to be held in Mumbai

WAVES 2025 which was to be held from February 5 to February 9 in New Delhi has been postponed. The first such event of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) is set to be held between last week of April and first week of May. WAVES, which focuses on four key pillars - Broadcasting & Infotainment, Digital Media & Innovation, AVGC-XR, and Films, is likely to be moved to Mumbai.

When MIB had announced its maiden event- the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), the initiative was widely applauded by the industry. According to sources, multiple federations involved in organizing WAVES have also been informed about the development.

A source close to the development said, "The event has been postponed to April last week and May first week. MIB is awaiting clearance and response from the Prime Minister's Office. The event will be shifted to Mumbai as the film industry is largely based out of the financial capital of the country."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Mann ki Baat address compared WAVES Summit to global events like the World Economic Forum in Davos. Modi also emphasized the pivotal role of young creators in the preparations for WAVES, reflecting the dynamic spirit of India's creative community. "Whether you are a young creator or an established artist, associated with Bollywood or regional cinema, a professional from the TV industry, an expert in animation, gaming, or an innovator in entertainment technology, I encourage you to be a part of the WAVE Summit," the Prime Minister of India said while urging all stakeholders in the entertainment and creative industries to actively participate in the WAVES.