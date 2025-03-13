CleverTap partners with upGrad to introduce AI-driven marketing training

CleverTap has partnered with upGrad to integrate a specialized deep-learning module into digital marketing and product management courses offered in collaboration with MICA and Duke CE, respectively.

This initiative aims to provide learners with practical exposure to AI-driven customer retention and engagement strategies.

As part of the program, learners will gain hands-on experience using CleverTap's customer engagement platform, powered by TesseractDB, which focuses on speed and cost efficiency at scale.

The collaboration will include live masterclasses, practical training sessions, and access to industry insights to help learners apply theoretical concepts to real-world marketing challenges.

Learners will also have access to video content from CleverTap University, providing additional insights into business use cases and platform best practices.

Participants will receive one month of exclusive access to CleverTap's dashboard, allowing them to work with marketing analytics tools to build impactful campaigns. They will also have the option to extend their access at a discounted rate for continued learning. Upon successful completion, learners will receive a joint certification from upGrad and CleverTap.

Discussing the new partnership Sunil Thomas, Co-founder and Executive Chairman at CleverTap said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with upGrad on this initiative. The marketing landscape is dynamic and ever-evolving; it is therefore crucial for aspiring professionals to stay ahead of the curve. This partnership is enabling us to interact with young talent and give back to the industry by nurturing skilled marketers of the future.”