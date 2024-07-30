            
      • Home
      • how-it-works
      • create-centralized-dashboard-publicize-misleading-ads-sc-to-ministry-of-ayush-38222

      Create centralized dashboard, publicize complaints against misleading ads: SC to Ministry of Ayush

      The Court was hearing a case filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against Patanjali Ayurved and its promoters, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, for publishing misleading advertisements about allopathic medicine.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 30, 2024 3:57 PM
      Create centralized dashboard, publicize complaints against misleading ads: SC to Ministry of Ayush
      The suggestion came from a bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta, who observed challenges in monitoring the progress of these complaints.

      The Supreme Court has recommended that the Ministry of AYUSH create a centralized dashboard to publicize and track complaints against misleading advertisements related to medicinal or allied healthcare products.

      The suggestion came from a bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta, who observed challenges in monitoring the progress of these complaints.

      "We believe the Ministry of AYUSH should establish a dashboard displaying complaints received from stakeholders and state licensing authorities to make the data publicly accessible. This would also address the issue where prosecutions under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act are hindered due to the lack of complaints," the Court stated on Tuesday.

      The Court was hearing a case filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against Patanjali Ayurved and its promoters, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, for publishing misleading advertisements about allopathic medicine.

      Advocate Shadan Farasat was appointed as amicus curiae to assist the Court by compiling data submitted by various states and regulatory authorities.

      The scope of the case has since expanded beyond the alleged misconduct by Patanjali to encompass broader issues, such as misleading advertisements by other entities, the liability of celebrity influencers endorsing misleading ads, and unethical practices in modern medicine.


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 30, 2024 2:54 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      WhatsApp launches privacy campaign; highlights importance of secure communication

      WhatsApp launches privacy campaign; highlights importance of secure communication

      How it Works

      Breaking: MIB seeks additional two weeks to submit affidavit on SDC in the Supreme Court

      Breaking: MIB seeks additional two weeks to submit affidavit on SDC in the Supreme Court

      Brand Marketing

      Here's how much IPO-bound Ola Electric’s CMO earns

      Here's how much IPO-bound Ola Electric’s CMO earns

      Advertising

      Paris Olympics 2024: Adidas launches the next chapter of its global campaign 'You Got This'

      Paris Olympics 2024: Adidas launches the next chapter of its global campaign 'You Got This'

      Advertising

      Bharti Airtel's ad spendings decline by 14.2% in FY24; plans to increase women workforce by 20%

      Bharti Airtel's ad spendings decline by 14.2% in FY24; plans to increase women workforce by 20%

      Advertising

      Colgate-Palmolive ad spendings up by 9.79% in Q1 FY25, net profit rises by 33% to Rs 364 crore

      Colgate-Palmolive ad spendings up by 9.79% in Q1 FY25, net profit rises by 33% to Rs 364 crore

      Brand Marketing

      Expect 20% surge in endorsement fees for Manu Bhaker; but will her winning shots hit marketers' target?

      Expect 20% surge in endorsement fees for Manu Bhaker; but will her winning shots hit marketers' target?