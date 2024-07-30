Create centralized dashboard, publicize complaints against misleading ads: SC to Ministry of Ayush

The Supreme Court has recommended that the Ministry of AYUSH create a centralized dashboard to publicize and track complaints against misleading advertisements related to medicinal or allied healthcare products.

The suggestion came from a bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta, who observed challenges in monitoring the progress of these complaints.

"We believe the Ministry of AYUSH should establish a dashboard displaying complaints received from stakeholders and state licensing authorities to make the data publicly accessible. This would also address the issue where prosecutions under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act are hindered due to the lack of complaints," the Court stated on Tuesday.

The Court was hearing a case filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against Patanjali Ayurved and its promoters, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, for publishing misleading advertisements about allopathic medicine.

Advocate Shadan Farasat was appointed as amicus curiae to assist the Court by compiling data submitted by various states and regulatory authorities.