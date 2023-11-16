Dabur family under scanner in the Mahadev App case

The Mumbai police registered a case against 32 people under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to fraud and gambling. “Police have included names of actor Sahil Khan and Dabur company's Gaurav Burman and Mohit Burman and others in the FIR registered under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120 (B) of IPC, as per ANI.

The Mahadev Online Book ran betting platforms and nudged people through social media endorsements and websites to place illegal bets on chance-based games and made money by dubiously rigging the game. It was also allegedly used to launder money.

However, a Dabur spokesperson said “we have not received any formal communication on any such FIR. However, we have sighted the FIR which is being circulated to media houses” and that “the FIR is patently false and baseless. Nothing could be further from the truth than as wrongly stated in the FIR," revealed a BQ Prime report.

The Burman family said the FIR was an "arm-twisting" attempt that comes at a time when the Burman family is in the process of acquiring Religare Enterprises.