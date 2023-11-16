comScore

Dabur family under scanner in the Mahadev App case

The Burman family said the FIR was an "arm-twisting" attempt that comes at a time when the Burman family is in the process of acquiring Religare Enterprises.

By  Storyboard18Nov 16, 2023 10:51 AM
The Mahadev Online Book ran betting platforms and nudged people through social media endorsements and websites to place illegal bets on chance-based games and made money by dubiously rigging the game. It was also allegedly used to launder money. (Representative Image: Markus Spiske via Unsplash)

The Mumbai police registered a case against 32 people under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to fraud and gambling. “Police have included names of actor Sahil Khan and Dabur company's Gaurav Burman and Mohit Burman and others in the FIR registered under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120 (B) of IPC, as per ANI.

The Mahadev Online Book ran betting platforms and nudged people through social media endorsements and websites to place illegal bets on chance-based games and made money by dubiously rigging the game. It was also allegedly used to launder money.

However, a Dabur spokesperson said “we have not received any formal communication on any such FIR. However, we have sighted the FIR which is being circulated to media houses” and that “the FIR is patently false and baseless. Nothing could be further from the truth than as wrongly stated in the FIR," revealed a BQ Prime report.

The FIR comes at a time when the Burman Family has sought to increase its existing shareholding of 21.24 percent in Religare Enterprises and initiated a legitimate open offer under the SEBI Takeover Code.


First Published on Nov 16, 2023 10:51 AM

