McDonald's and Theobroma under scanner over quality concerns

The Uttar Pradesh State Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken proactive measures by collecting samples from prominent eateries, including McDonald's and Theobroma, situated in Noida, as per CNBC TV18. This action follows orders by the District Magistrate (DM) to ensure the quality of food and beverages sold at outlets in the state.

This move comes after a complaint regarding possible adulteration or contamination was lodged through the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) connect portal, as per the report.

Under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner Archana Dheeran and Chief Food Safety Officer Akshay Goyal, the Food Safety Department initiated the raids, targeting prominent eateries in Noida.

One of the establishments raided was Theobroma Foods Pvt. Ltd. located at Sector 104 in Noida. During the raid, samples of Pineapple cake were collected for testing, according to sources. Simultaneously, the team also conducted a raid on the McDonald's outlet situated at Sector 16 in Noida.

The raiding team comprised Food Safety Officers Ram Naresh, Mukesh Kumar, Vijay Bahadur Patel, and others.