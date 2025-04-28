DDA seeks agency for strategic communications, social media management

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) on April 24, 2025, inviting qualified agencies to submit bids for providing professional communications and social media management services. This initiative aims to enhance DDA's public outreach, digital engagement, and overall communication strategies.​

"DDA intends to select an agency to manage all its existing and future social media activities and digital communication campaigns. The broad objective for the comprehensive communications campaigns to be taken up by the selected agency will include creating brand DDA through increased visibility, using effective channels of communication; to conveying a consistent positive message; creating visibility and developing content digitally; and information dissemination," the proposal read.

The selected agency will be responsible for developing and executing strategies to manage DDA's presence across various social media platforms.​ It will also be responsible for producing engaging and informative content to promote DDA's initiatives and projects.​

The agency is required to manage media relations and craft press releases to disseminate information effectively.​ Additionally, the agency selected will be responsible for implementing strategies to address and manage any public relations crises.

In terms of eligibility criteria, the agency is required to have proven experience in handling communications and social media management for government or large-scale public sector organizations.​

The agency should have a team of professionals with expertise in content creation, public relations, and digital marketing.​ Also, demonstrated ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and deliver results within stipulated timelines, the proposal said.

The last date for submission of the application is April 30, 2025, and the technical bids open on May 8, 2025.