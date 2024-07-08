Delhi HC mandates suspension of accounts infringing Razorpay's trademarks

With a commitment to safeguard customers and protect its brand identity against financial fraud, Razorpay has secured a John Doe Order from the Delhi High Court.

Effective immediately, this order mandates Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram to suspend accounts found infringing on Razorpay's trademarks and conducting fraudulent activities. This step reinforces Razorpay's commitment to combating financial fraud and protecting customers from scams undertaken in its name.

The digital landscape, while offering immense convenience, has also become a fertile ground for cybercriminals. Scammers have been increasingly impersonating reputable companies like Razorpay to lure individuals into fraudulent schemes.

Razorpay recently filed a lawsuit against unknown individuals who were misrepresenting themselves as recruiters from the company, offering part-time jobs for extra income against deposits and other false promises. These scams were being perpetrated through platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Telegram.

The Delhi High Court observed that a prima facie case was established in favor of Razorpay. The favorable order from the court prohibits unauthorised use of the “Razorpay” trademark, thereby helping to prevent fraud against the general public, including financial scams. Razorpay has also placed a disclaimer on its website to caution the public against such frauds.

Commenting on the court’s Order, Shivli Katyayan, Head of Legal, Razorpay, said, “We remain steadfast in our resolve to take decisive legal action against any misuse of our brand to protect our customers' interests and maintain their trust in the brand Razorpay.”

The court’s directive includes several critical measures: ● Domain Name Suspension: Domain name registrars are ordered to block or suspend access to domain names operated by unknown entities involved in these scams ● Account Blocking: WhatsApp is required to provide basic subscriber information related to the accounts that are to be blocked. Further, both WhatsApp and Telegram are directed to block channels or accounts operated by the violators. ● Bank Account Freezing: Banks are directed to freeze or suspend the operations of the bank accounts used by the fraudsters ● UPI ID Suspension: The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is directed to suspend or disable the UPI IDs involved in these financial scams