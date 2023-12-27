Digital marketing trends to watch out for in 2024

It is a little surreal writing a 2024 predictions article. Where did these past 12 months go? Having said that, there is nothing more exciting than planning a digital marketing strategy for a new year.

Year 2023 saw some fantastic innovations and technological advancements that revolutionised the digital marketing industry. It looks like 2024 is going to be a wild ride! I’ve listed the top trends I feel will influence the digital marketing world and shape strategies.

Augmented Reality

In 2024, we are going to see Augmented Reality (AR) continuing to shape marketing strategies, with marketers capitalising on opportunities to blend the digital and the real world. The AR market is projected to surge from $25.1 billion in 2023 to a substantial $71.2 billion by 2028. We can anticipate a rising trend of brands integrating AR into their campaigns in 2024.

Generative AI + human connection

In 2024, relying solely on Artificial Intelligence (AI) for content won’t cut it. If brands want to connect, generate quality leads, and tell their stories, AI can assist with 45-50 percent of the job, but human-written content will be essential for impact, connection, and conversion.

Additionally, in this era of social proof, user-generated content (UGC) has emerged as an invaluable tool. If you’ve got the discerning Gen Z as well as millennials as your audience, user-generated content is the way to go for 2024.

UGC has proved its mettle to build strong communities as well as develop a meaningful connection between brands and users. A classic example, which I often quote, is the brilliant impact UGC had on the campaign AdLift designed for Tynker -- the world’s leading K-12 creative coding platform.

By optimising UGC for Tynker, the platform was able to connect with its vast creative community. This not only contributed to the platform's SEO but also facilitated its discovery.

AI-driven conversational marketing

Did you know that 53 percent of the consumers are more likely to purchase from a company they can message directly? This level of efficiency has become indispensable in today’s fast-paced world, where people expect instant answers and solutions.

So, companies that plan to integrate AI into their customer service strategies are not only keeping up with the latest digital marketing trends of 2024 but are also addressing fundamental customer needs. AI-driven conversational marketing is no longer just a passing trend as we enter 2024, it has evolved into a true game-changer. AI-enabled chatbots are actively reshaping how businesses engage with customers, streamlining issue resolution and saving valuable time. These chatbots simplify the often-intricate processes associated with automated systems by intelligently handling and responding to queries, making your customers happy, and fostering loyalty.

Predictive analytics

Predictive analytics harnesses the immense power of AI to sift through vast troves of historical data. This analytical prowess empowers businesses to anticipate and forecast future consumer behaviour with a level of accuracy that was once unimaginable.

Whether the objective is forecasting sales trajectories, identifying potential churn rates, or staying attuned to the nuances of the next significant market trend, predictive analytics is the compass that allows businesses to navigate the unpredictable terrain of the market with confidence.

Video marketing dominance

In 2023, people are watching, on average, 17 hours of online videos per week. It has almost doubled since 2018. Short-form video content is going to continue to dominate in 2024, with platforms like YouTube shorts and Instagram reels gaining popularity. With decreasing attention spans, the short-video format appeal is best suited for today’s audiences. We will see brands embracing this trend in the coming year and using it to tell their brand story, launch a product or even share client testimonials.

Voice search

There are 4.2 billion voice assistants in use, as of 2023. This number is expected to reach 8.4 billion by 2024. Voice-activated search is reshaping the digital landscape, making voice search optimisation a strategic imperative. In 2024, it will be wise for brands to curate their content to seamlessly align with conversational queries, with a strategic focus on long-tail keywords and website optimisation for voice search.

Let's get planning!

It is always exciting to start the new year with a clean slate, a fresh perspective and armed with some knock-out strategies. While we’ve got our trends listed and buttoned-down, some of us have probably incorporated these into our marketing plan. But there’s one thing I couldn't emphasise enough. To be prepared to field anything that gets thrown your way, you need to have a rock-solid team -- a team that is always above the curve and ready to adapt to any change. Whether it's Google’s latest algorithm update or changing industry regulations, if you have your experts lined up, you can be ready to surf the SERPS (search engine results pages), no matter what.

So, get planning, and have a fantastic 2024!