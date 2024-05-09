Disney Star surpasses 50 crore mark in audience reach for Tata IPL 2024

As the TATA IPL 2024 approaches the playoffs phase, Disney Star, the official broadcaster of the tournament, continues to achieve viewership milestones. As per BARC, the television broadcaster has already surpassed the 50 crore mark in cumulative audience reached. With 17 games left in the season, the broadcaster has already exceeded the full tournament reach of 7 seasons out 8 in the BARC era. Additionally, the broadcaster has also recorded a total watch time of 35,600 crore minutes, a growth of 18% compared to the 2023 edition, showcasing the captivating coverage that the broadcaster has delivered throughout the tournament. Additionally, the broadcaster has recorded a 18% surge in match ratings (TVR) for the first 51 matches compared to the 2023 edition.